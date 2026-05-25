Electrical And Electronics Components Market Size Electrical And Electronics Components Market Growth Electrical And Electronics Components Market Segmentation

The Business Research Company's Electrical And Electronics Components Market Anticipated to Grow at 10.8% CAGR Through 2030: Industry Report

Expected to grow to $122.16 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Electrical And Electronics Components market to surpass $121 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Semiconductor And Other Electronic Component market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,670 billion by 2030, with Electrical And Electronics Components to represent around 7% of the parent market. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,579 billion by 2030, the Electrical And Electronics Components market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Electrical And Electronics Components Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the electrical and electronics components market in 2030, valued at $54 billion. The market is expected to grow from $32 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to large-scale electronics manufacturing hubs, expanding semiconductor fabrication capacity, strong industrial automation investments, supportive government initiatives, and increasing integration of advanced electronic components across key economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and India.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Electrical And Electronics Components Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the electrical and electronics components market in 2030, valued at $26 billion. The market is expected to grow from $16 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to rising domestic demand for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, rapid expansion of PCB manufacturing and component assembly capabilities, increasing investments in smart manufacturing technologies, strengthening export-oriented supply chains, and continuous advancements in localized component innovation and production efficiency.

Request A Free Sample Of The Electrical And Electronics Components Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9221&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Electrical And Electronics Components Market In 2030?

The electrical and electronics components market is segmented by type into passive, active, and electro mechanics. The active market will be the largest segment of the electrical and electronics components market segmented by type, accounting for 50% or $61 billion of the total in 2030. The active market will be supported by the rising demand for semiconductors and integrated circuits, growing adoption of consumer electronics and smart devices, increasing production of electric vehicles and advanced automotive systems, rapid expansion of industrial automation and IoT infrastructure, continuous innovation in high-performance computing technologies, and strong investments in telecommunications and data center networks.

The global electrical and electronics components market is segmented by end user into consumer electronics, networking and telecommunication, automotive, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, healthcare, and other end users.

The global electrical and electronics components market is segmented by application into power management, signal processing, data transmission and communication, control and automation, and other applications.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Electrical And Electronics Components Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the electrical and electronics components market leading up to 2030 is 11%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Electrical And Electronics Components Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global electrical and electronics components market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape demand for advanced consumer electronics driving high-performance component adoption, growth of automotive electrification and smart mobility increasing demand for power and sensing components, and expansion of industrial automation and smart manufacturing accelerating the need for intelligent and connected electronic systems.

Rising Demand For Advanced Consumer Electronics - The rising demand for advanced consumer electronics is expected to become a key growth driver for the electrical and electronics components market by 2030. The increasing adoption of smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, and other connected electronics significantly drives demand for electrical and electronic components. These products rely heavily on sensors, controllers, semiconductors, and photonic components to function efficiently. As consumers demand higher performance, miniaturization, and energy efficiency, manufacturers are required to integrate more sophisticated components such as touch screen controllers, fingerprint sensors, and silicon photonics. This directly boosts factory-level production and sales volumes. Additionally, rapid product innovation cycles in consumer electronics further accelerate replacement demand. The growing middle-class population and digital penetration in emerging economies also amplify consumption levels. As a result, the rising demand for advanced consumer electronics is anticipated to contribute to 2.3% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Automotive Electrification And Smart Mobility - The expansion of automotive electrification and smart mobility is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the electrical and electronics components market by 2030. The transition toward electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid systems, and intelligent transportation solutions is a major growth catalyst for this market. Modern vehicles incorporate a wide range of components such as automotive DC-DC converters, wiring harnesses, torque sensors, and pressure sensors. Increasing regulatory emphasis on emission reduction and energy efficiency is pushing automakers to adopt electrified systems, thereby raising component requirements. Furthermore, the integration of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and in-vehicle infotainment increases dependency on electronic sensors and control units. As automotive systems become more software-driven and electrified, the complexity and volume of components rise significantly. This results in higher factory gate revenues for component manufacturers. Consequently, the expansion of automotive electrification and smart mobility is projected to contribute to around 1.7% annual growth in the market.

Growth In Industrial Automation And Smart Manufacturing - The growth in industrial automation and smart manufacturing is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the electrical and electronics components market by 2030. The rapid adoption of Industry 4.0 practices is significantly driving the demand for electrical and electronic components. Industries are increasingly deploying automation technologies, robotics, and IoT-enabled systems that rely on sensors, inspection systems, and control devices. Components such as temperature sensors, surface inspection systems, and photoelectric sensors play a critical role in ensuring operational efficiency and precision. The need for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and process optimization further increases component integration. Additionally, manufacturers are investing in smart factories to reduce costs and improve productivity, which boosts component consumption. The expansion of manufacturing sectors in developing regions also contributes to rising demand. Therefore, the growth in industrial automation and smart manufacturing is projected to contribute to approximately 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Access The Detailed Electrical And Electronics Components Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electrical-and-electronics-components-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Electrical And Electronics Components Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the active market, the passive market, and the electro mechanics market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $48.7 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for semiconductors and integrated circuits, rapid expansion of consumer electronics and smart devices, increasing electrification of vehicles and industrial systems, growing investments in automation and IoT infrastructure, and continuous advancements in telecommunications and data center technologies. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on digital transformation, energy efficiency, connected technologies, and next-generation manufacturing capabilities, fuelling transformative growth within the broader electronics and industry.

The active market is projected to grow by $17 billion, passive market by $24 billion, and the electro mechanics market by $7 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.