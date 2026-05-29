Rhinoflux Validates High-Efficiency, 24/7 Clean Combustion-Free Biomass Power, on Track for 2028 Commercial Launch

Prototype "Katsura-1J" Pilot Plant Image

Kyoto University spinout completes prototype phase with 240+ hours of continuous operation, validated with TSE Prime-listed Sumitomo Forestry

Biomass exists in every corner of the planet, yet most of it remains untapped. We set out to change that—to turn biomass into electricity without burning it” — Alex Mazawa, Co-founder and CEO of Rhinoflux Inc.

KYOTO, KYOTO, JAPAN, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhinoflux Inc., a Kyoto University-born deep tech startup pioneering combustion-free biomass power technology, today announced the successful completion of its prototype demonstration with Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd. (TSE Prime: 1911), a leading Japanese integrated forestry company with extensive forest resources and deep expertise in woody biomass utilization.The demonstration validated Rhinoflux's proprietary Hydro Chemical Looping platform across three performance dimensions: significantly higher power generation efficiency than conventional combustion-based technologies—even with high-moisture wet feedstocks, 99.9%+ purity CO2 capture as a co-product, and 240+ hours of continuous stable operation across multiple biomass feedstocks. With this milestone, Rhinoflux has completed the prototype phase of its commercialization roadmap and is advancing to a 20 kW pilot in 2027, on track for commercial launch in 2028.The technology addresses three converging global priorities: powering the AI build-out, strengthening energy security, and accelerating decarbonization. Combustion-free biomass—feedstock-flexible, distributable, and carbon-negative when paired with CO2 utilization—is one of the few clean baseload options that meets all three.▶ The Clean Baseload Power OpportunityGlobal data center electricity demand is projected to more than double by 2030, driving leading hyperscalers to sign multi-decade agreements for 24/7 clean power. Governments across the US, Europe, and Asia are simultaneously prioritizing domestic, dispatchable clean generation for energy security, while decarbonization commitments drive demand for firm low-carbon power that intermittent renewables cannot supply alone. Biomass's theoretical resource potential is estimated at approximately 1,500 EJ per year — roughly 2.5x current global primary energy supply — making it one of the largest underutilized clean energy resources available today. Yet conventional biomass power has remained uneconomic at scale due to low conversion efficiency and high plant infrastructure costs. Rhinoflux's platform is designed to unlock this resource at competitive economics through modular, distributed deployment.▶ Hydro Chemical Looping: A New ApproachRhinoflux's proprietary Hydro Chemical Looping platform, developed from foundational research at Kyoto University by Junior Associate Professor Dr. Ryuichi Ashida, generates electricity through chemical reactions in an aqueous solution—without combustion. The process delivers 45-65% power generation efficiency, compared to 10-30% for conventional combustion-based technologies, while simultaneously capturing 99.9%+ purity CO2 as a co-product suitable for industrial gas markets and emerging carbon removal applications.Unlike conventional approaches requiring large-scale combustion infrastructure, the platform enables modular, distributed deployment at the factory or data center level and handles both dry and wet feedstocks across diverse biomass categories.Across the alternative biomass landscape—spanning direct combustion, dry chemical looping, thermal gasification, and biochemical gasification—Rhinoflux is, to the company's knowledge, the only platform that combines high conversion efficiency, high-purity CO2 co-product, distributed deployability, and broad feedstock compatibility in a single architecture.Learn more: https://rhinoflux.com/technology-en ▶ Demonstration with Sumitomo ForestryThe collaboration with Sumitomo Forestry, which holds extensive forest resources and has long been engaged in the utilization of woody biomass, provided real-world validation with high-quality feedstock. Rhinoflux's 1 kW prototype "Katsura-1J" achieved more than 120 hours of stable continuous operation with Sumitomo Forestry's woody biomass, then continued testing with diverse non-woody biomass feedstocks from multiple industrial partners, reaching 240+ cumulative operating hours from September 2025 to April 2026.The demonstration confirmed target power generation efficiency and validated CO2 capture at greater than 99.9% purity. Success across multiple feedstock types demonstrates broad commercial applicability.▶ Commercialization Roadmap & Capital PlanRhinoflux operates on a five-stage roadmap, from Lab to Prototype to Pilot to Commercial to Large-Scale Project. With prototype validation complete, the company is advancing to:- 2027: 20 kW pilot demonstration in real-world conditions- 2028: First commercial 100 kW-class system for industrial customers in food and beverage, forestry, and waste management- 2028 onward: Expansion to 2 MW commercial systems- 2032+: Large-scale 10-100 MW projects for data centers, steel, chemical, and utility customersTarget applications span hyperscale data centers, food and beverage manufacturing, forestry residue processing, municipal waste management, and industrial onsite power.To fund pilot deployment, team scale-up, and commercial engineering, Rhinoflux is raising a Series A in 2026, open to international venture investors.▶ Partnership & TeamThe Sumitomo Forestry collaboration validates Rhinoflux's platform with a Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market-listed leader in integrated forestry. Rhinoflux is also engaged with world-leading beverage and food producers on feedstock evaluation across non-woody biomass streams. The company is backed by leading Japanese deep tech and corporate venture capital investors. The team brings together scientists, engineers, and business professionals with backgrounds spanning leading Japanese universities, global industrial companies, energy and heavy industry, and top-tier consulting.▶ CEO Statement"As the AI build-out and decarbonization accelerate in parallel, the world needs clean power at a scale it has never required before," said Alex Mazawa, Co-founder and CEO of Rhinoflux. "Biomass exists in every corner of the planet, yet most of it remains untapped. We set out to change that—to turn biomass into electricity without burning it, at high efficiency—and to give the world a new energy option. Completing this first prototype demonstration with Sumitomo Forestry is a milestone we are deeply proud of. Our ambition is to take a technology born in Japan, put it to work for Japan's energy security, and scale it globally from there. The real work starts now."▶ About RhinofluxRhinoflux is a Kyoto-based deep tech company pioneering combustion-free biomass power, built on Kyoto University research. Its proprietary Hydro Chemical Looping platform converts biomass to clean electricity at breakthrough efficiency—including with wet feedstocks—while capturing 99.9%+ purity CO2 as a co-product. First commercial deployment is targeted for 2028.Learn more at https://rhinoflux.com/en

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