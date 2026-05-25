Athletic Apparel Recycling Market Expanding With $7.23 Billion at 13.7% CAGR by 2030

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The Business Research Company's Athletic Apparel Recycling Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The athletic apparel recycling market is gaining significant traction as sustainability becomes a priority in the sportswear industry. With increasing concerns over textile waste and environmental impact, this market is set for strong growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key factors driving expansion, regional dominance, and future trends that are shaping this evolving sector.

Market Size and Projected Growth in the Athletic Apparel Recycling Market

The athletic apparel recycling market has experienced rapid growth recently, with its value rising from $3.82 billion in 2025 to an estimated $4.34 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. This surge can be linked to factors such as the rising volume of textile waste generated by sportswear consumption, growing consumer environmental awareness, expansion of the athletic apparel industry, stricter landfill waste regulations, and early recycling initiatives adopted by apparel brands. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to expand further, reaching $7.24 billion by 2030 with an increased CAGR of 13.7%. This forecasted growth is driven by the adoption of circular fashion economies, heightened regulatory pressure to reduce textile waste, growth in sustainable sportswear brands, innovations in fiber regeneration technologies, and a rising consumer preference for environmentally friendly athletic wear.

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Key Drivers Powering Growth in the Athletic Apparel Recycling Market

One of the main factors fueling the expansion of the athletic apparel recycling market is the heightened environmental consciousness among consumers and the industry alike. Environmental awareness involves understanding the importance of eco-friendly practices and sustainability, which motivates individuals and companies to reduce waste and recycle apparel more actively. Increased media coverage on issues such as pollution, deforestation, and climate change has played a significant role in educating the public and encouraging sustainable behaviors. For instance, in November 2025, data from the UK’s Office for National Statistics showed that about 51% of adults regarded climate change and environmental concerns as pressing issues. This growing environmental awareness is translating into stronger support for athletic apparel recycling, boosting participation in recycling efforts and fostering a circular economy within the sector.

Technological and Brand Innovations Driving Market Expansion

Aside from environmental awareness, the athletic apparel recycling market is also being propelled by technological advancements and the rise of sustainable brands. Innovations such as textile-to-textile recycling systems specifically designed for sportswear and increased use of chemical recycling methods for synthetic fabrics are helping to enhance recycling efficiency. Additionally, sustainable sportswear brands are expanding their collections and implementing take-back programs, making it easier for consumers to return used items. Online platforms for resale and return of fitness apparel are also growing in popularity, while automated sorting technologies are improving the recycling process. These developments contribute significantly to the market’s rapid growth and increasing consumer engagement.

View the full athletic apparel recycling market report:

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Regional Market Leaders in Athletic Apparel Recycling

In terms of regional presence, North America held the largest share of the athletic apparel recycling market in 2025, driven by strong consumer demand and advanced recycling infrastructure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the coming years, fueled by rising awareness, expanding athletic wear consumption, and increasing governmental support for sustainable practices. The market report also covers other important regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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