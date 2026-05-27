Atkinsons Martial Arts Celebrates Student Achievement and Dynamic Performances at 2026 Showcase

Atkinson’s Martial Arts Logo

We are incredibly proud of every student who stepped onto the stage and showed what hard work and dedication can accomplish” — Andrew Gunn

PEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atkinsons Martial Arts proudly celebrated its 2026 Showcase at Arizona Broadway Theatre, bringing students, families, instructors, and supporters together for an exciting event filled with achievement, discipline, and memorable martial arts performances.A major highlight of the Showcase was the celebration of three students who tested for their first Black Belts: Elijah Lash earned his Junior Black Belt, Don Lash earned his 1st Degree Black Belt, and Gaetano Vega earned his Junior Black Belt. Their accomplishment reflects years of commitment, consistency, and growth both on and off the mat.In addition to these new Black Belts, thirteen other students earned new Black Belt levels during the event, including one student who achieved the rank of 3rd Degree Black Belt. This milestone is especially meaningful, as earning a 3rd Degree Black Belt requires a minimum of three years of dedicated training beyond the previous level.The Showcase also featured a variety of impressive demonstrations that highlighted the skill and creativity within the Atkinsons Martial Arts community. One of the school’s lead instructors performed a powerful spear form, while students presented choreographed fights using unique weapon pairings, including a sword versus fan performance and a kusarigama versus bo staff performance. The Black Belt Club also took the stage with a kama weapon form, adding another exciting moment to the evening.The event served as more than a performance. It was a celebration of perseverance, leadership, discipline, and the supportive community that helps students continue reaching new levels in their martial arts journey.“We are incredibly proud of every student who stepped onto the stage and showed what hard work and dedication can accomplish,” said a representative of Atkinsons Martial Arts. “From our newest Black Belts to our advanced students continuing to grow, this Showcase was a reminder of how much heart, focus, and commitment our martial arts family brings every day.”Atkinsons Martial Arts continues to provide training programs that help students build confidence, respect, focus, and physical skill while encouraging personal growth at every level.For more information about Atkinsons Martial Arts, visit atkinsonsmartialarts.com About Atkinsons Martial ArtsAtkinsons Martial Arts provides martial arts training for students of all ages and skill levels, helping individuals develop confidence, discipline, respect, and leadership through structured instruction and a supportive training environment.

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