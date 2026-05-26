Growing Demand for Vacuum Insulated Glass in Europe and North America Accelerates Global Production Expansion

HAANGLAS VIG PRO

JINAN, SHANDONG, CHINA, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Europe and North America continue strengthening building energy-efficiency regulations and carbon reduction targets, Vacuum Insulated Glass (VIG) is gaining increasing attention across the global construction and retrofit industries. Market demand for slim, high-performance glazing solutions is rising alongside large-scale building renovation programs, historic building retrofit projects, and growing interest in low-carbon construction technologies.Industry participants report that the vacuum-insulated glass sector is gradually moving from niche adoption toward broader commercial application, while manufacturers in Europe, the United States, and China continue expanding production capabilities to support increasing global demand.According to the European Union’s Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD), buildings account for approximately 40% of total energy consumption and 36% of greenhouse gas emissions within the EU. The European Commission has introduced long-term targets aimed at achieving zero-emission buildings by 2030, while the “Renovation Wave” initiative is accelerating energy-efficiency upgrades across existing building stock.Similar trends are emerging across North America, where rising energy costs, building electrification strategies, and growing adoption of heat pump systems are increasing focus on high-performance building envelopes and thermal insulation solutions.Against this backdrop, vacuum-insulated glass is receiving growing attention due to its ability to combine strong thermal insulation performance with a significantly thinner structure compared with traditional double and triple-glazing systems.According to HaanGlas VIG , vacuum-insulated glass technology utilizes an ultra-thin vacuum layer between two panes of glass to reduce heat transfer while maintaining a slim and lightweight structure. Compared with conventional triple glazing systems, VIG offers several advantages, including lower overall thickness, reduced structural load, improved retrofit compatibility, and enhanced condensation control.These characteristics are becoming increasingly important in historic building renovation projects across Europe and North America.Many heritage buildings and protected structures continue operating with outdated single-glazing systems that contribute to substantial heat loss. However, preservation regulations often restrict changes to original facades and window frames, making thick and heavy triple-glazing systems difficult to install. Industry professionals increasingly view vacuum-insulated glass as a potential solution capable of improving energy efficiency while helping preserve architectural appearance.In addition to historic renovation projects, market demand for vacuum-insulated glass is also expanding across several building sectors, including residential retrofit projects, Passive House developments, commercial office upgrades, curtain wall retrofits, and urban buildings requiring improved acoustic insulation and occupant comfort.Industry observers note that demand for advanced glazing systems is expected to continue growing as building owners seek solutions that support lower HVAC loads, reduced operational energy consumption, and compliance with increasingly strict building regulations.At the same time, global production capacity for vacuum-insulated glass is continuing to expand.Major manufacturing activity is currently concentrated in Europe, the United States, and China, where companies are investing in larger-scale production, automation systems, and supply-chain development to support growing market demand.European manufacturers are increasing local production capabilities to support the region’s renovation market and sustainability goals, while U.S. market interest continues rising alongside building electrification and high-performance retrofit initiatives.Meanwhile, China has become one of the world’s major manufacturing and supply regions for vacuum-insulated glass. Chinese manufacturers are continuing to improve automated production systems, quality control processes, and export supply capabilities in response to increasing international demand.Compared with conventional insulating glass production, vacuum-insulated glass manufacturing involves more advanced technical processes, including vacuum sealing, Low-E glass processing, micro-support structure control, and long-term vacuum stability management. As a result, scalable production capability is increasingly viewed as an important indicator of industry maturity.Despite strong market growth, several industry challenges remain.For European and North American markets, imported vacuum-insulated glass products may involve longer transportation and delivery cycles compared with localized production. In addition, project developers and contractors are placing growing importance on local inventory availability, technical support, certification compliance, and stable supply-chain coordination.Industry participants also note that broader commercialization of vacuum-insulated glass will depend on continued improvements in production efficiency, market education, long-term performance validation, and international certification systems.Nevertheless, many market observers believe vacuum-insulated glass will continue gaining momentum as governments, architects, and building owners increasingly prioritize sustainable renovation, energy-efficient retrofits, and low-carbon building technologies.As retrofit activity expands across Europe and North America, vacuum-insulated glass is expected to play a growing role in future building envelope solutions, particularly in projects requiring a balance between energy performance, slim structural design, historic preservation, and retrofit compatibility.

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