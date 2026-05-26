New England Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson Stars in Announcement Video as Gripped Book Series Heads to Television

TreVeyon Henderson & Stacy Padula Filming in Plymouth Gripped Part 6: The Dunkin Legacy TreVeyon Henderson & Stacy Padula Release Gripped Part 6

Gripped Part 6: The Dunkin Legacy by Stacy Padula Now Available with 5-Star Readers’ Favorite Review, Foreword by TreVeyon Henderson, & Major Award Nominations

While my books are fiction, TreVeyon's story is real—it’s powerful and life-changing.” — Stacy Padula

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gripped book series by Plymouth, Massachusetts author Stacy A. Padula is being adapted for television by Emmy Award-winning producer Mark Blutman. The latest installment in the book series, “ Gripped Part 6: The Dunkin Legacy ,” is now officially available and features an exclusive foreword by New England Patriots running back and former Ohio State standout TreVeyon Henderson. Henderson and Padula released a powerful announcement video.In the video, Henderson and Padula discuss themes of perseverance, overcoming depression, and finding faith—messages that have already earned the book strong early acclaim.“The Dunkin Legacy” has received a 5-star review from Readers’ Favorite, calling it “a grounded YA tale about family, faith, and survival during tough times” and noted that “danger and faith thread steadily through the book, and it’s the kind of story that lingers.” The review concludes that “Readers who like crime novels mixed with realistic family drama, spiritual growth, and redemption will be hooked from start to finish.”The book is currently in consideration for three prestigious honors: the Readers’ Favorite Book Award, the Readers’ Choice Book Award, and the IPPY Award.“Seeing TreVeyon bring his personal journey to life in both the foreword and our video was incredibly meaningful,” said Padula. “While my books are fiction, TreVeyon's story is real—it’s powerful and life-changing. I’m thrilled our book is finally out in the world and that the series is moving forward in television development.”The story follows the Dunkin family’s legacy—a multi-generational tale of family, football, addiction, and redemption set against the backdrop of football in New England. Henderson’s foreword adds authentic insight from an active NFL player who has openly discussed his own mental-health challenges and Christian faith.“Gripped Part 6: The Dunkin Legacy” is now available in paperback and eBook at Amazon Barnes & Noble , and other major retailers.Watch the exclusive announcement video featuring TreVeyon Henderson and Stacy A. Padula here: https://youtu.be/b7vChjyh9Gk Learn more about the series: https://stacyapadula.com/gripped/ About Stacy A. PadulaStacy A. Padula is a Plymouth, Massachusetts-based author known for her Gripped sports-and-faith book series. Her novels blend realistic teen drama, crime, and addiction with uplifting messages of hope, mental health awareness, and Christian values. The series is currently in development for television by Emmy Award-winning producer Mark Blutman.

NFL Running Back TreVeyon Henderson & Author Stacy Padula Release Book - New England Patriots

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