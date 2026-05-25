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The Business Research Company's 1,6-Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Based Polyisocyanate Market Size To Reach $1.75Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 7.2%

Expected to grow to $1.76 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for 1,6-hexamethylene diisocyanate based polyisocyanates has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by various industrial demands and expanding application areas. This sector is poised for further development as industries continue to embrace innovative coatings and protective materials. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, dominant regions, and emerging trends shaping this market’s future.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for 1,6-Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Based Polyisocyanate

The market size for 1,6-hexamethylene diisocyanate based polyisocyanates has expanded considerably, reaching $1.24 billion in 2025. It is expected to grow to $1.33 billion by 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth in the historical period is largely driven by rising demand for industrial coatings, increased automotive production, ongoing construction projects, greater use of polyurethane materials, and the widespread preference for solvent-based coatings.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to maintain strong momentum, reaching $1.76 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.2%. Factors contributing to this expected growth include the shift towards low-VOC and environmentally friendly coatings, rising requirements from electric vehicle production, expansion in aerospace and defense sectors, ongoing infrastructure development, and a growing preference for high-performance surface protection systems. Key trends anticipated during this period include the increasing popularity of solvent-free polyisocyanate formulations, adoption of weather-resistant coatings with high durability, the use of fast-curing polyurethane crosslinkers, growth in lightweight automotive coatings, and rising demand for chemical-resistant protective coatings in industrial environments.

Download a free sample of the 1,6-hexamethylene diisocyanate based polyisocyanate market report:

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Understanding 1,6-Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Based Polyisocyanates

1,6-hexamethylene diisocyanate based polyisocyanates are compounds produced by carefully controlled reactions involving HDI, resulting in multifunctional isocyanate structures. These chemicals serve primarily as curing agents or crosslinkers, reacting with hydroxyl-containing materials to form strong and durable polymer networks. Their key benefits include excellent resistance to weathering, robust chemical stability, and long-lasting protection for surfaces, making them valuable in various coating applications where high performance is essential.

Key Factors Boosting Demand in the 1,6-Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Based Polyisocyanate Market

The automotive coatings sector is a major driver behind the rising demand for 1,6-hexamethylene diisocyanate based polyisocyanates. Automotive coatings are specialized paint systems designed to protect vehicles while providing durability and an appealing finish. With growing automobile production globally, there is a direct increase in the need for coatings that enhance the lifespan and appearance of vehicles. Polyisocyanates based on 1,6-hexamethylene diisocyanate contribute to this by improving durability, weather resistance, and gloss retention, helping coatings withstand harsh conditions and extend vehicle life.

For example, in September 2024, the American Coatings Association reported that U.S. sales of automotive refinish coatings hit $3.1 billion on 40.3 million gallons in 2023. This represented a 6.9% increase in value and a 2.5% rise in volume from 2022, with projections to grow to $3.3 billion on 42.3 million gallons in 2024. Such figures highlight how the expanding automotive coatings market is expected to continue fueling growth in the 1,6-hexamethylene diisocyanate based polyisocyanate market.

View the full 1,6-hexamethylene diisocyanate based polyisocyanate market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/16-hexamethylene-diisocyanate-based-polyisocyanate-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Leading Regions in the 1,6-Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Based Polyisocyanate Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the 1,6-hexamethylene diisocyanate based polyisocyanate market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report includes detailed analysis of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of global market trends and regional dynamics.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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