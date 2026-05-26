Preciser Partners with United States Basketball Network to Bring AI-Powered Stats and Analytics to USBC

Preciser and United States Basketball Network Announce Partnership to bring Advanced AI-Powered Stats to USBC Basketball

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Preciser, an AI-powered sports data and analytics company, today announced a strategic partnership with the United States Basketball Network (USBN) to support the continued growth of professional basketball in the United States outside of the NBA.Through the partnership, Preciser will work with USBN to bring advanced basketball data infrastructure, AI-powered statistics, player analytics, scouting insights, and fan-facing digital experiences to the USBN ecosystem and its premier signature event the United States Basketball Championship (USBC).USBN is a media network focused on promoting professional basketball teams and players in the United States outside the NBA. USBN's growth plan for the USBC is to build a four-level promotion-and-relegation basketball league system, designed to create more opportunity, visibility, and competitive structure for professional teams across the country.The partnership is designed to help USBN scale its basketball product by turning game film into structured data, analytics, stories, and digital assets that teams, players, broadcasters, sponsors, and fans can use.“USBN is building something the U.S. basketball market has needed for a long time: a national platform for high-level professional teams and players outside the NBA,” said Trevor Opiyo, Chief Tech Developer at USBN. “Preciser’s role is to help power that platform with the data, technology, and storytelling infrastructure needed to make every game, team, and athlete more visible, measurable, and commercially valuable.”As part of the collaboration, Preciser and USBN will partner across:- Automated and verified game statistics from basketball film.- Player and team analytics for performance tracking, scouting, and evaluation.- AI-generated game summaries and content to support media, social, and broadcast coverage.- Digital widgets, APIs, and data feeds for USBN platforms, partners, and teams.- Fan engagement products that make USBC games more interactive, data-rich, and accessible.- Commercial and sponsorship opportunities built around richer team, player, and league-level data.USBN has positioned itself around creating more economic opportunity for teams, players, and communities through professional basketball, while also using media and events to grow awareness for non-NBA professional teams.“Data is a major part of how modern sports leagues grow,” said Mr. Opiyo. “Our partnership with Preciser gives USBN and USBC the opportunity to create a stronger product for teams, players, fans, sponsors, and media partners. This is another step toward building a more visible and sustainable professional basketball ecosystem in America.”The announcement comes as USBN continues to expand the USBC, including its Champion League, which is scheduled to tip off later this month. USBN has publicly positioned the USBC as a national professional basketball competition outside the NBA and has announced a broader vision for a promotion-and-relegation structure in American professional basketball.For Preciser, the partnership represents a meaningful expansion of its basketball analytics platform into the professional team, league, and media ecosystem.“Basketball has always had incredible talent outside the traditional spotlight,” added Shirley Chen, CEO & Co-founder at Preciser. “The missing layer has often been visibility, trusted data, and scalable storytelling. This partnership is about helping USBN turn more of that talent and competition into something fans, scouts, sponsors, and communities can follow and value.”Preciser is the AI infrastructure powering the next-generation basketball ecosystem. Using advanced computer vision and machine learning, Preciser automatically transforms game footage into box scores, shot charts, highlights, and actionable insights all delivered in an average of just 2 hours. From teams and leagues to media partners and athletes, Preciser helps organizations turn basketball data into smarter decisions, richer fan experiences, and scalable digital products.United States Basketball Network (USBN) is a media network dedicated to professional basketball teams and players in the United States outside the NBA. Its signature event and league system, the United States Basketball Championship (USBC), is designed to showcase top professional teams, expand player opportunities, and grow the visibility of professional basketball across American communities.

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