Project Kontrast Unit · four K1 platforms hubbed via Konnectivity · closed-loop offshore production architecture

43 USPTO patents · three closed-loop projects · NYSE: KTRS + GSCC reserved · FDA Q261539 acknowledged · ISO IWA via ANSI in flight

We are consolidating multiple US patent filings under one architectural thesis spanning climate technology, lifecycle medicine, and international standards.” — Kameron Katsch, Founder · The Whole Thing

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- May 27, 2026 — The Whole Thing, an American closed-loop infrastructure portfolio founded byinventor Kameron Katsch, today disclosed that 43 active United States patent filings have been consolidated under asingle USPTO Customer (226605) covering three projects.The portfolio operates three projects under one architectural pattern, as documented in the public USPTO record.closed-loop production architecture intended to source critical minerals and synthetic fuels from atmospheric andoceanic inputs. Project Kontrast has reserved the New York Stock Exchange ticker KTRS.Project Infinity — lifecycle medicine research platform. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration acknowledgedQ-Submission Q261539 on May 19, 2026, related to a Lifecycle hCG Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) research program.The project includes related hardware research filings including KAMNOBA, KMNG, KAMWOMB, KMVPAS, HOH-MAG, KAMBPT,KAMFLOOR, and WOMBONES.Project Institute — international standards research. The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) hasacknowledged correspondence regarding a proposed International Workshop Agreement on Time On Earth (TOE) as aunit-of-account framework. Project Institute has reserved the New York Stock Exchange ticker GSCC.The three projects are linked by a shared closed-loop research architecture documented across the USPTO filings.The portfolio is privately held. Strategic partnership and capital-raise inquiries should be directed tokameron@thewholething.org.About The Whole Thing: A privately held American research portfolio founded in 2026 by inventor Kameron Katsch. Theorganization holds 43 active US patent filings under USPTO Customer 226605 in climate, lifecycle medicine, andinternational standards research domains. More: https://thewholething.org

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