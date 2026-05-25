Japanese Hip Hop Legends and a New Generation Unite for 'THE SUCCESSOR - MAJ HIP HOP TRIBUTE'

The June 8 Show Is Part Of MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN WEEK

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN WEEK SPECIAL LIVE “THE SUCCESSOR - MAJ HIP HOP TRIBUTE” will take over Tokyo’s Zepp DiverCity on June 8 with a massive cross generational lineup celebrating more than 40 years of Japanese hip hop culture.Produced by Japanese hip hop pioneers Kan Takagi, Zeebra and YZERR, “THE SUCCESSOR” is a large scale tribute to the evolution of Japanese hip hop, bringing together foundational legends, arena level stars, underground innovators and the next generation of artists shaping the scene today.The live lineup features some of the most important names across multiple eras of Japanese hip hop, including RHYMESTER, King Giddra, NITRO MICROPHONE UNDERGROUND, STUTS, PUNPEE, T-Pablow, ¥ellow Bucks, MC TYSON, OZworld, Watson, DJ CHARI & DJ TATSUKI, MaRI and 3Li¥en.“THE SUCCESSOR” aims to showcase how Japanese hip hop evolved from a local subculture into one of Asia’s most influential music movements.The event will also spotlight all four foundational elements of hip hop culture through special showcases touching on rap, DJing, breakin’, graffiti, dance and beatbox.The BBOY SHOWCASE will feature legendary dancers and influential figures from across generations of Japanese breakin’, including DJ BEAT, CRAZY-A, MACHINE, HORIE, Harucalloway, KATSU ONE, YURIE, TENPACHI, RAM, SHUTO, ON1GIRI and REN.The DJ SHOWCASE will bring together internationally respected turntablists DJ Ta-Shi, DJ Kentaro, DJ IZOH, and DJ Rena, highlighting Japan’s globally recognized DJ culture and technical innovation.Additional performances include ROOTS OF EXILE TRIBE for the NEW DANCE SHOWCASE and AFRA × NOVEL VINTAGE for the BEATBOXING SHOWCASE.Throughout the venue, attendees will also experience a Graffiti Art Gallery curated by KAZZROCK, TOMI-E, TABOO1 and SNIPE1, transforming the event into a full scale celebration of hip hop culture beyond music alone.The event’s presenter lineup further reflects the breadth of Japanese hip hop history, featuring iconic cultural figures and artists including Haruo Chikada, Seiko Ito, DJ YUTAKA, DJ KAORI, COMA-CHI, KEN THE 390, Cypress Ueno, ZEN-LA-ROCK, GDX aka SHU, MC-HULK and Kan a.k.a. GAMI.“THE SUCCESSOR - MAJ HIP HOP TRIBUTE” is part of MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN WEEK, a week of programming ahead of the nation’s largest international awards ceremony MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN. A variety of concerts and events alongside “THE SUCCESSOR - MAJ HIP HOP TRIBUTE” will be held. More information about MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN WEEK can be found here MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN (MAJ), the country’s largest music awards ceremony, will take place this June as the second edition of an event aiming to spotlight Japanese music on the global stage. The first edition of MAJ was held in Kyoto at the historic ROHM Theatre in 2025. The event is overseen by CEIPA (Culture and Entertainment Industry Promotion Association), a first of its kind organization uniting Japan’s five major music industry organizations.MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN WEEK SPECIAL LIVETHE SUCCESSOR - MAJ HIP HOP TRIBUTEDate: June 8, 2026 (Mon)Venue: Zepp DiverCity (TOKYO)Open: 5:30 PM / Start: 6:30 PMTickets: ¥8,000 (tax included / drink fee separate)LIVE ACTT-Pablow / STUTS / PUNPEE / ¥ellow Bucks / MC TYSON / OZworld / Watson / DJ CHARI & DJ TATSUKI / MaRI / 3Li¥en / RHYMESTER / King Giddra / NITRO MICROPHONE UNDERGROUNDSHOWCASEBBOY SHOWCASEDJ BEAT / CRAZY-A / HORIE / MACHINE HARADA / KATSU ONE / TENPACHI / RAM / SHUTO / ONIGIRI / REN / YURIEDJ SHOWCASEDJ Ta-Shi / DJ Kentaro / DJ IZOH / DJ RenaNEW DANCE SHOWCASEROOTS OF EXILE TRIBEBEATBOXING SHOWCASEAFRA × NOVEL VINTAGEGraffiti Art GalleryKAZZROCK / TOMI-E / TABOO1 / SNIPE1PresentersHaruo Chikada / Seiko Ito / DJ YUTAKA / DJ KAORI / COMA-CHI / KEN THE 390 / Cypress Ueno / ZEN-LA-ROCK / GDX aka SHU / MC-HULK / Kan a.k.a. GAMIMUSIC AWARDS JAPAN 2026 – Event OverviewDate: June 13, 2026 (Sat)Event Week: June 5 (Fri) – June 13 (Sat), 2026Venue: TOYOTA ARENA TOKYO and other locations

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