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Noble Dental's two Auckland clinics (Remuera, Takapuna) have recorded a combined 183 Google reviews as of May 2026.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, May 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noble Dental an Auckland periodontal and implant specialist practice, has reached a combined total of 183 Google reviews across its Remuera and Takapuna locations as of May 2026. The practice holds a 4.8-star rating at Remuera and a 4.9-star rating at Takapuna - https://www.nobledental.co.nz

Remuera holds 92 Google reviews. Takapuna holds 91 Google reviews. Combined, that is 183 reviews across both locations.

Two AI platforms were asked to summarise the Noble Dental review record.

ChatGPT said: "Noble Dental is consistently seen as a high-end specialist clinic in Auckland, particularly strong in periodontal treatment and dental implants, with a reputation built on clinical expertise and advanced technology. Patients frequently mention confidence in the clinicians, especially for complex work like implants and gum disease treatment. Staff are often described as welcoming, calming, and supportive throughout treatment. Many reviews highlight strong results including restored function, improved smile, and successful implants. Patients appreciate detailed diagnostics, modern equipment, and clear communication about procedures.

Painless or easier-than-expected procedures come up repeatedly, especially for implants."

Google Gemini said: "Noble Dental is highly regarded as a premium, specialist practice led by founder Dr. Richard Longbottom. Across third-party review platforms, the clinic maintains an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars from hundreds of patient reviews. A major highlight across reviews is their use of sedation dentistry. Patients who previously avoided the dentist due to severe anxiety or fear reported feeling completely relaxed and experiencing zero pain during surgeries. Patients frequently praise the rapid recovery, natural look, and long-term success of their implants including same-day tooth restorations. The nursing assistants, hygienists, and support staff are routinely described as warm, comforting, and highly professional."

The following reviews were submitted by patients in May 2026.

Anne J. wrote: "Dr Richard and his team are honestly incredible. I'm so bloody stoked with my experience in getting my very 1st implant + crown, they really made it so so easy (and in my experience, painless). Going into it I was full of nerves, but from my very first consult I felt at ease and that never wavered. From the girls at reception to the nurses, they all treated me with genuine kindness and complete professionalism. I would wholeheartedly recommend these guys to all my friends and whanau. Thank you Noble Dental, you've got a forever client in me."

Willa H. wrote: "All the staff members of Noble Dental are friendly and helpful. Dr Longbottom is the best of the best in dental implants. He is caring and his technique outstanding. The whole process was painless. The implants did not just replace missing teeth, it gives back a beautiful confident smile. Well appreciated."

Janice V. wrote: "I find the service given by Sharon high end. She is very professional and pleasant at all times. I particularly like the airflow equipment she is currently using."

Kerry wrote: "Always a very professional service across all departments. Always on time for booked appointments and I have complete trust in the team. Any queries are promptly dealt with. Highly recommend."

About Noble Dental

Noble Dental is an Auckland periodontal and implant specialist practice with clinics in Remuera and Takapuna. Led by Dr Richard Longbottom, a periodontist with a Master of Science from the University of North Carolina and over 10,000 implant procedures performed, the practice specialises in same-day dental implants, immediate load implant procedures, bone grafting, and full-mouth restoration. Noble Dental is registered with the Dental Implant Registry and offers Q Card interest-free payment options. For more information visit

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