BOBA CHiC Wins Better Future Award 2026 in Milan: Pouch Drink Lets European Shoppers Skip the €0.25 at Checkout

BOBA CHiC RTD Pouch Drink Range Wins Better Future Award Pouch Drink Lets Shoppers Save €0.25 Mindy Jen, Founder of BOBA CHiC, accepts the award on stage.

Cans and bottles charge European shoppers €0.25 at the till. Our pouch doesn't. That's not a discount — that's a packaging decision” — Mindy Jen, Marketing Director & Founder of BOBA CHiC.

TAICHUNG CITY, TAIWAN, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- European shoppers buying a bubble tea drink in Germany now have a clear, measurable reason to choose an aluminum pouch over a can or PET bottle: they pay €0.25 less at the till. That packaging decision just won BOBA CHiC, the Taiwan-based bubble tea brand exporting from its own factory in Taichung to over 50 countries, third place in the Innovazione di Packaging (Packaging) category at Better Future Award 2026 — organized by Italian retail trade media GDOWeek and Mark Up during TUTTOFOOD 2026 at Fiera Milano Rho, May 11–14.The winning entry: BOBA CHiC's full Fruit Tea Pouch Drink range — every flavor featuring popping boba and coconut jelly — packaged in stand-up aluminum pouches instead of the cans and PET bottles that still dominate Europe's beverage shelves. This is the first podium spot for a Taiwanese bubble tea brand in the Better Future Award packaging category.A track record no other Taiwanese food brand holdsThe Better Future Award win is now the fifth international honor in a roster that already sets BOBA CHiC apart from every other Taiwanese food and beverage brand. BOBA CHiC is the only Taiwanese food brand — and the first — to sweep all four of the world's most rigorous taste-evaluation awards:iTQi Superior Taste Award: 3 Stars and Crystal Award (International Taste Institute, Brussels)UK Great Taste: 1 and 2 Stars across multiple products (Guild of Fine Food, UK)Monde Selection (Brussels)A.A. Taste Award: 2 Stars (International Taste Institute, Italy)No other Taiwanese brand has cleared all four. The Better Future Award 2026 Packaging now extends that record into packaging design and environmental responsibility — judged not by taste experts, but by Italian retail buyers.A packaging choice that puts €0.25 back in shoppers' pocketsIn European markets operating a Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) — Germany being the clearest example — every can and PET bottle sold in retail carries an extra €0.25 deposit at checkout, refunded only when shoppers return the empty container to a recycling machine. Aluminum pouches are not covered by the scheme."Cans and bottles charge European shoppers €0.25 at the till. Our pouch doesn't. That's not a discount — that's a packaging decision," said Mindy Jen, Marketing Director of BOBA CHiC."We chose to make a pouch drink because it gives European shoppers a more direct choice," Jen continued. "Buy a can or PET bottle in Germany — you pay €0.25 more at checkout and you have to bring the empty container back. Buy our pouch — you pay €0.25 less, drink it, toss it. The packaging itself does the work. The jury at Better Future Award saw that difference."Aligned with Europe's PPWR directionThe Better Future Award packaging category drew submissions from across Europe's food and beverage industry — olive oils, pastas, dairy, ready-meals, frozen and ambient categories. The category's evaluation criteria are stated openly: transparency and environmental responsibility.Beyond the consumer savings, the aluminum pouch carries a lower environmental footprint than equivalent cans or PET bottles — lighter unit weight, smaller shipping volume, lower manufacturing energy, more units per shipping container from Taiwan to Europe. The packaging direction also aligns with the European Union's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), now advancing through implementation, which targets less material, less plastic, and fewer single-use containers across the bloc.The brand also holds FSSC 22000, ISO 22000, HACCP, and HALAL certifications, with 20+ years of manufacturing experience at its own facility in Taichung, Taiwan."This award puts Taiwan-made packaging directly into the memory of Italian retail buyers. For the next round of European retail conversations, that's a lever we can quantify," said Jen.BOBA CHiC will return to Europe in October 2026 at SIAL Paris, with the awarded pouch packaging anchoring its B2B distribution conversations.About BOBA CHiCBOBA CHiC is a Taiwan-based bubble tea and tea-beverage brand with 10 product categories — Boba Kit, Fruit Tea Kit, Mocktail Kit, Ready to Drink, Bio (organic), Savory, Dessert Kit, Topping, Tea, and Milk Tea. All products are made at BOBA CHiC's own factory in Taichung, Taiwan, certified to FSSC 22000, ISO 22000, HACCP, and HALAL standards, with 20+ years of manufacturing experience. Products have reached over 40 countries through the factory's export record.BOBA CHiC is the only Taiwanese food brand — and the first — to sweep all four of the world's major taste-evaluation awards: iTQi Superior Taste Award (3 Stars and Crystal Award), UK Great Taste (1 and 2 Stars), Monde Selection, and A.A. Taste Award (2 Stars). In May 2026, BOBA CHiC added Better Future Award 2026 (Packaging, 3rd Place) — its fifth international honor.Made in Taiwan. Make It Yours.

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