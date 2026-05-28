Grand Opening of Lakeside villa SUI HAKUBA, a Private Villa Retreat by Lake Aoki in Nagano

The picturesque Lakeside villa SUI Hakuba The clear waters of Lake Aoki, in Nagano prefecture The view of the lake from the Sauna SUP

Tobira Holdings Co., Ltd. will grand open Lakeside villa SUI HAKUBA, a three-villa lakeside retreat in Omachi City, Nagano Prefecture, on May 28, 2026

MATSUMOTO, NAGANO, JAPAN, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the foot of the Northern Alps, Lake Aoki—one of the Nishina Three Lakes—is known for its remarkable clarity, sustained year-round by fresh spring water flowing up from the lakebed. Surrounded by untouched forests, the lake offers tranquil natural scenery that gently embraces visitors. The lake is located approximately 15 minutes by car from Hakuba.

“SUI” is a collection of three private villas situated along the shores of Lake Aoki. Facing the serene lake with views extending toward the Hakuba Mountain Range, the villas offer ever-changing seasonal scenery, from cherry blossoms in spring and lush greenery in early summer to autumn foliage and snow-covered landscapes in winter. As a unique accommodation in the Hakuba Area, SUI provides a peaceful stay immersed in magnificent nature while also serving as a convenient base for activities such as SUP, canoeing, and skiing, allowing guests to enjoy flexible travel styles throughout the year.

About the Villas

A-frame private villas with triangular roofs and expansive windows

“SUI” is a private villa property located on the shores of Lake Aoki near Hakuba. The three villas stand within a quiet lakeside setting surrounded by trees including cherry blossoms, with every villa facing the water. Each villa features a distinctive A-frame architectural design with a triangular roof. The first floor measures 55 square meters, the second floor 28 square meters, and the terrace approximately 20 square meters. The first floor includes a living and dining area with a kitchen, while the second floor contains two bedrooms. Each villa also features an outdoor terrace and private sauna.

Natural materials are incorporated throughout the interiors, while the lakeside façade features large windows unique to A-frame architecture. The design creates an open atmosphere that connects indoor living with the surrounding natural environment.

Origin of the Name

The name “SUI” was inspired by the clear spring water flowing from the lakebed and the shimmering lake surface reflecting sunlight, reminiscent of jade gifted by the Northern Alps.

Living & Dining

The central gathering space where the lakeside scenery blends into daily moments

The living and dining area is an open space filled with soft natural light streaming through large glass windows. A sunken pit-style living area creates a comfortable setting where family and friends can naturally gather and relax. Air conditioning and underfloor climate control provide comfort throughout all seasons.

Guests may begin the morning with coffee beside the lakeside windows, spend the day exploring activities around Lake Aoki and the Hakuba Area, and return in the evening to relax in the living room or terrace while reflecting on the day. Framed by lakeside scenery, the living and dining area serves as the heart of the SUI experience.

Dining Kitchen

Flexible dining experiences from self-catering to catered meals

The kitchen is equipped with an IH stove, refrigerator, microwave oven, electric kettle, Nespresso machine, cooking utensils, tableware, cutlery, and glassware. Guests may prepare meals using local ingredients, enjoy breakfast at their own pace, or combine their stay with optional catering services. The villa-style accommodation allows dining experiences to be tailored freely to individual travel styles.

Bedrooms

Balancing shared moments with personal relaxation:

The second floor includes two twin bedrooms. One bedroom features expansive windows overlooking Lake Aoki, mountain ridges, and the changing sky, creating a bright and open atmosphere. The other bedroom offers a calm attic-like ambiance surrounded by the warmth and natural scent of solid wood.

Guests may spend time together in the living room or terrace during the day and retreat to private rooms for restful evenings. The layout is suitable for families, groups of friends, or two-family stays, combining the sense of togetherness unique to a private villa with individual privacy at bedtime.

Private Sauna

An open sauna experience overlooking the outdoor scenery through the living space

Each villa features a private sauna accommodating up to four people and equipped for loyly sauna sessions. Connected directly to the living room, the sauna can be enjoyed freely regardless of weather, season, or time of day.

From inside the sauna, guests can view the outdoor scenery through the living area windows while remaining immersed in the atmosphere of the Lake Lake Aoki side environment. After activities such as SUP, canoeing, or cycling, guests may return to the villa to relax in the sauna before cooling down on the terrace in the lakeside breeze.

Bathroom & Sanitary Area

A refreshing space surrounded by the warmth of wood

The sanitary area features a warm wooden interior design. The bathroom includes a spacious bathtub, while the vanity area is equipped with two sinks. Toilets are located on both the first and second floors. Amenities include towels, shampoo, conditioner, body soap, toothbrush sets, and hair dryers.

Entrance & Utility Space

Functional spaces designed for comfort after outdoor activities

The entrance area includes a spacious earthen-floor utility space suitable for drying ski and snow boots or maintaining bicycles. A washer-dryer, laundry detergent, and hangers are also provided.

The space supports comfortable extended stays after activities such as SUP, canoeing, cycling, skiing, and snowboarding, offering convenient handling of wet clothing and outdoor equipment.

Terrace

A place to enjoy quiet moments beside the lake

Each villa includes an approximately 20-square-meter terrace. Surrounded by trees including cherry blossoms, the terrace gently connects the indoor living space with the lakeside landscape, accommodating a variety of moments throughout the stay, including morning coffee, reading, post-sauna relaxation, and evenings at sunset.

Guests may simply watch the lake, feel the breeze, and spend quiet time immersed in nature without overfilling the schedule, creating space for both physical and mental relaxation.

Activities

Seasonal outdoor experiences at Lake Aoki near Hakuba ski areas

Located approximately 15 minutes by car from the lively Hakuba Area, Lake Aoki offers untouched natural beauty and tranquility. The location also serves as a convenient base for exploring the Northern Alps and surrounding sightseeing destinations.

From spring through autumn, activities such as SUP, canoeing, cycling, trekking, and walking allow visitors to enjoy both lake and mountain landscapes. During winter, nearby Hakuba ski resorts offer skiing and snowboarding opportunities.

Days may be spent enjoying outdoor activities, relaxing in the sauna, cooling down on the terrace, and resting within the warmth of the wooden villa interiors. The balance between active experiences and quiet relaxation forms one of the defining attractions of SUI.

Property Overview

Name: Lakeside villa SUI HAKUBA

Location: 21241-1 Taira, Omachi City, Nagano Prefecture 398-0001, Japan

Opening Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Number of Villas: 3

Villa Layout: First floor 55㎡ / Second floor 28㎡ / Terrace 20㎡

Main Facilities: Living & dining area, kitchen, two bedrooms, terrace, private sauna, bathroom, sanitary room, utility space, washer-dryer

Capacity: Up to 4 guests per villa

Times: Check-in from 3:00 PM / Check-out by 10:00 AM

Access: Approximately 15 minutes by car from the Hakuba Area / Approximately 11 minutes on foot from Yanaba Station on the JR Oito Line

Official Website: https://www.tobira-group.com/sui/

About Tobira Holdings Co., Ltd.

Head Office: 3F Cosmo Building, 1-2-18 Fukashi, Matsumoto City, Nagano Prefecture 390-0815, Japan

Representative: Tadamasa Saito, Representative Director

Established: March 2020 (Group founded in June 1931)

Telephone: +81-263-88-3266

Website: https://www.tobira-group.com

For the latest updates, please follow our official Instagram account (@lakesidevilla_sui_hakuba).

https://www.instagram.com/lakesidevilla_sui_hakuba/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.