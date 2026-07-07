AMS BioteQ to Present FDA- and PMDA-Certified SIPSIP® Wound Dressings at Medicall Expo 2026 in Chennai

India's wound-care landscape presents an urgent and growing clinical need.

KAOHSIUNG CITY, TAIWAN, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMS BioteQ (TPEX: 6864), a Taiwan-based biotechnology company specializing in precision biomaterial innovation, will participate in Medicall Expo 2026 (July 24–26, Chennai Trade Centre), one of South Asia's premier medical device exhibitions. The company will introduce its SIPSIP® Advanced Foam Dressing line to Indian wound-care clinicians, hospital procurement teams, and medical distributors.

SIPSIP® foam dressings are built on AMS BioteQ's proprietary PoroVance™ Precision Pore Engineering platform, which enables precise control of wound fluid management and microenvironment conditions critical to healing. The product line holds regulatory clearances from three major international authorities — TFDA, US FDA, and Japan PMDA — placing it among a select tier of wound-care solutions validated for the world's most demanding healthcare markets.

India's wound-care landscape presents an urgent and growing clinical need. With more than 100 million people living with diabetes, alongside rising surgical volumes, an aging population, and expanding long-term care infrastructure, demand for reliable advanced wound dressings is accelerating across hospital, community, and home-care settings.

"India is emerging as one of the fastest-growing and influential healthcare markets globally. said Felix Tsai, chief business officer of AMS BioteQ." SIPSIP® is clinically proven, internationally certified, and designed for exactly the wound-care challenges India is facing — from diabetic ulcers to post-surgical recovery and elderly skin care. Medicall Expo is where we begin building those partnerships."

AMS BioteQ invites hospital administrators, distributors, wound-care specialists, and medical technology partners to visit its booth 2B26 at Medicall Expo 2026 to explore clinical evaluation programs, distribution partnerships, and market-entry collaborations.



About AMS BioteQ

Headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan (TPEX: 6864), AMS BioteQ develops precision biomaterial solutions across medical wound care (SIPSIP®), agriculture (SeepPlug™), skincare (Lumière d'Art), and small-molecule drug discovery.

Additional information is available at https://www.ams-bioteq.com/en



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