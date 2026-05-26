Aventis Graduate School and University of Puthisastra Forge Strategic Partnership to Expand Joint Programmes

MOU: Aventis Graduate School and University of Puthisastra

This partnership goes far beyond a formal agreement; it represents a practical framework for advancing talent development and economic transformation.” — Mr. Francis Quek, Director at Aventis Graduate School

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevating its commitment to borderless education and regional workforce readiness, Aventis Graduate School has officially signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the University of Puthisastra (UP), one of Cambodia’s leading private universities with growing international recognition for health sciences, technology, innovation, and research. The ceremony, held at the UP campus in Phnom Penh, represents an important educational bridge between Singapore and Cambodia, aimed at supporting the region’s expanding digital, professional, and knowledge economies.

The signing of this strategic MOU marks the culmination of months of focused collaboration led by Mr. Francis Quek, Director of the Office of Global Partnership at Aventis Graduate School, and Professor Ian Rouse, President and Vice Chancellor of the University of Puthisastra (UP).

“This partnership goes far beyond a formal agreement; it represents a practical framework for advancing talent development and economic transformation,” said Mr. Francis Quek, Director of the Office of Global Partnership at Aventis Graduate School. “Mr. Samuel Teo’s leadership presence in Cambodia underscores the strategic priority Aventis places on this collaboration. We are fully committed to mobilising our institutional expertise and resources to deliver meaningful outcomes.”

Professor Ian Rouse, President & Vice Chancellor of the University of Puthisastra, shared: “At the University of Puthisastra, we believe that higher education must move quickly from intention to implementation if it is to meet the rapidly changing needs of students, employers, and society. Our collaboration with Aventis Graduate School provides an exciting platform to explore new postgraduate pathways, strengthen AI-enabled leadership and teaching capability, and support the development of a future-ready workforce for Cambodia and the wider region. This partnership reflects UP’s commitment to academic quality, innovation, international collaboration, and practical impact.”

A Strategic Framework Built on Three Pillars

The MOU establishes a collaborative framework focused on developing industry-ready graduates, aligned with Cambodia’s national priorities in workforce development and economic growth. The partnership will be anchored on three key pillars:

Academic Excellence and Joint Postgraduate Programmes: Exploration of internationally relevant postgraduate pathways, including opportunities linked to data science, artificial intelligence, computing, and digital transformation. This initiative builds on UP’s global recognition, including its ranking of #75 worldwide for AI-Based Teaching in the WURI 2026 Rankings.

Faculty Development and Capacity Building: Launch of a three-day “AI-Empowered Educational Leadership Masterclass” to equip UP’s academic leaders with advanced pedagogical and leadership capabilities.

Ecosystem Growth and Corporate Engagement: Exploration of a co-branded platform or Centre in Phnom Penh to support executive education, leadership development, and strategic transformation programmes.

From Agreement to Execution: Following the signing ceremony, the Aventis delegation, led by General Manager Mr. Samuel Teo and Mr. Francis Quek, moved swiftly into implementation discussions. A working session was convened with Associate Professor Dr. Tam Sakirin, Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology at UP, to progress the execution framework for proposed postgraduate pathways in data science, artificial intelligence, and computing. With strong operational leadership from Mr. Samuel Teo and strategic vision from Professor Ian Rouse, this partnership positions Aventis Graduate School and the University of Puthisastra to set a new benchmark for cross-border academic collaboration and industry-relevant education in Southeast Asia.

About Aventis Graduate School

Aventis Graduate School is a leading graduate institution dedicated to the professional development of working adults across Asia. Since 2007, Aventis has delivered high-impact education in leadership, organisational transformation, and specialised disciplines, with over 3,000 graduates and 100,000 learners from more than 35 countries as of January 2026. Aventis is affiliated with the Executive MBA Council, AACSB Business Education Alliance, and SkillsFuture Singapore, offering a diverse portfolio of UK-partnered postgraduate programs in AI, business, HR, and psychology.

About the University of Puthisastra (UP)

Founded in 2007, the University of Puthisastra (UP) is one of Cambodia’s leading private universities, with a strong reputation in health sciences, technology, English-language education, research, and innovation. UP has achieved growing national and international recognition, including being ranked the #1 university in Cambodia by the AD Scientific Index and 135th among private universities in Asia by Applied-HE. In the 2026 WURI rankings, UP was also recognized among the world’s innovative universities, including strong performance in AI-Based Teaching. Through its commitment to academic excellence, student success, research development, and international partnerships, UP continues to contribute to Cambodia’s human capital development and regional engagement.

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