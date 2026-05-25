DR. NIZAM RAZACK MAKES MAJOR IMPACT AT ORANGE COUNTY REC LINCOLN DINNER

The Common Sense Doctor

Republican Leaders, State Officials, and Grassroots Activists Rally Around Growing Congressional Campaign Momentum

Our nation needs experienced problem-solvers, servant leaders, and leaders willing to put country before politics.” — Dr. Razack

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congressional candidate Dr. Nizam Razack made a major impact Friday evening at the Orange County Republican Executive Committee Lincoln Dinner, energizing attendees with his message of common-sense leadership, constitutional principles, and results-driven conservatism.

The high-energy event featured keynote remarks from Ashley Moody, Byron Donalds, and James Uthmeier, whose speeches reinforced the importance of strong conservative leadership at both the state and federal levels.

The evening drew an impressive crowd of grassroots activists, elected officials, Republican leaders, veterans, business professionals, and community advocates from across Central Florida. Throughout the event, attendees expressed growing enthusiasm surrounding Dr. Razack’s campaign for Congress in Florida’s 11th Congressional District, citing his extensive real-world experience and outsider perspective as a refreshing contrast to career politicians.

Among those joining supporters at Dr. Razack’s table were former Congresswoman Sandy Adams, Judge John Adams, philanthropist and businesswoman Jackie Siegel, and veteran political strategist “Typhoon” Lou Marin. Their presence reflected the expanding coalition of respected leaders, professionals, and grassroots voices rallying behind the campaign.

Dr. Razack’s remarks focused on restoring accountability in government, defending constitutional freedoms, strengthening public safety, securing America’s borders, reforming healthcare through practical solutions, and bringing real-world leadership experience back to Washington.

“Americans are tired of career politicians creating problems they never seem to solve,” said Dr. Razack. “Our nation needs experienced problem-solvers, servant leaders, and leaders willing to put country before politics. We need common-sense solutions grounded in faith, freedom, personal responsibility, and the Constitution.”

Special recognition was extended to Erin Huntley, Kevin Kelly, and the Orange County REC leadership team and volunteers for organizing and hosting a highly successful Lincoln Dinner. Attendees praised the professionalism, energy, organization, and exceptional turnout, which highlighted the growing momentum of the Republican movement throughout Central Florida.

Their leadership combined with the tireless efforts of volunteers, sponsors, and grassroots supporters helped make the evening one of the most successful Republican gatherings in the region this year.

Dr. Razack, a nationally recognized neurosurgeon, attorney, educator, healthcare law professor, and business owner, continues building momentum as one of the most uniquely qualified candidates in the race for Florida’s 11th Congressional District.

His campaign slogan, “Common Sense Solutions — It’s NOT Brain Surgery,” continues resonating strongly with voters seeking experienced leadership, practical solutions, and steady hands during a time of growing national uncertainty.

For campaign information, volunteer opportunities, or media inquiries, please contact:

Lou Marin

Senior Advisor & Campaign Manager

Dr. Razack for Congress

(321) 228-2800

Paid for by Razack for Congress

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