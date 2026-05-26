The Pickleball Weekly Named Official Magazine Sponsor of the CourtReserve World Pickleball Conference

The Pickleball Weekly and the CourtReserve World Pickleball Conference announce an official media partnership.

Partnership brings expanded global media coverage and storytelling to one of pickleball’s premier business and industry events

This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to tell the stories, spotlight the people, and document the continued growth and evolution of the sport worldwide.” — Adriana Falco

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pickleball Weekly, a digital magazine dedicated to the rapidly expanding world of pickleball, has officially been named the Official Magazine Sponsor of the CourtReserve World Pickleball Conference (WPC), taking place July 16–18, 2026, at Chicken N Pickle Henderson in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Founded in 2025 by Adriana Falco, The Pickleball Weekly has rapidly expanded its readership to more than 45 countries through its focus on long-form journalism, player profiles, travel coverage, gear reviews, business reporting, and the human stories shaping the culture of pickleball around the world.

“We are incredibly honored to become the Official Magazine Sponsor of the CourtReserve World Pickleball Conference,” said Adriana Falco, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of The Pickleball Weekly. “The conference brings together many of the most influential voices helping shape the global future of pickleball, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to tell the stories, spotlight the people, and document the continued growth and evolution of the sport worldwide.”

Falco will also participate as a featured speaker during the conference, discussing global media coverage and storytelling within pickleball.

“Partnering with The Pickleball Weekly as our Official Magazine Sponsor was a natural fit for the CourtReserve World Pickleball Conference,” said Carl Foster, founder of the World Pickleball Conference. “Adriana and her team have built a publication that not only covers the sport globally, but also captures the culture, passion, people, and businesses driving pickleball’s explosive growth worldwide. We are excited to collaborate together in Las Vegas this July.”

The 2026 CourtReserve World Pickleball Conference will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, networking opportunities, business education sessions, and industry insights focused on the continued expansion of pickleball across professional, recreational, travel, hospitality, technology, health, media, and facility sectors.

A portion of the proceeds from the CourtReserve World Pickleball Conference will benefit the Veterans Pickleball Association (VPA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the physical, mental, and competitive lives of veterans, wounded warriors, adaptive athletes, and their families through the sport of pickleball. The conference’s partnership with the VPA reflects the growing connection between pickleball, community impact, and veteran support initiatives nationwide.

More information about the conference is available at WorldPickleballConference.com.

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About The Pickleball Weekly

The Pickleball Weekly is a digital magazine dedicated to the rapidly growing global pickleball community. Launched in 2025, the publication delivers weekly long-form journalism, feature stories, player profiles, gear reviews, travel coverage, and cultural reporting that reflect pickleball’s expanding footprint around the world. Read in more than 45 countries across multiple continents, The Pickleball Weekly is committed to accessible, high-quality storytelling that explores the people, places, and ideas shaping pickleball’s future. The magazine is free to read and published every Wednesday at ThePickleballWeekly.com.

About the CourtReserve World Pickleball Conference

The CourtReserve World Pickleball Conference (WPC) is one of the premier business and networking events in the global pickleball industry, bringing together executives, entrepreneurs, professional players, facility owners, investors, media, brands, coaches, and innovators helping shape the future of the sport. As the official educational and executive division of the annual World Pickleball Convention, the conference features keynote speakers, panel discussions, networking opportunities, educational sessions, and industry insights focused on the continued growth and evolution of pickleball worldwide. Learn more at WorldPickleballConference.com or contact Carl Foster at 561-440-0941.



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