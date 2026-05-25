Montessori Reggio Academy® Celebrates 10 Years of Educational Excellence in Sugar Land

Leo the Lion at the 10-Year Anniversary of Montessori Reggio Academy® MRA Leadership Team at the 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

Award-winning institution marks a decade of growth, multiple campuses, and continued recognition across the Greater Houston area

We are grateful to the families who have trusted us over the years and look forward to welcoming new families as we continue expanding our reach.” — Breanna Treviño

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Montessori Reggio Academy® proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of excellence in education and a sustained commitment to serving families in Sugar Land and surrounding communities.Since its founding, MRA has experienced significant growth, evolving from a single campus into a thriving educational network. Today, the academy operates three campuses in Sugar Land, each designed to support children at different stages of their academic journey. Expanding beyond its original footprint, MRA also opened a campus in Katy, Texas, which recently celebrated its first anniversary. Additional campuses will open in the near future.Over the past ten years, Montessori Reggio Academyhas built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality education by uniquely integrating Montessori principles, the Reggio Emilia philosophy, and the Cambridge Early Year curriculum. This approach has positioned the school as a leading choice for families seeking a well-rounded, child-centered educational experience.MRA’s impact has been consistently recognized through numerous awards and distinctions. Among its most notable achievements, MRA has been honored for three consecutive years in the Houston Chronicle Best of the Best Awards, receiving top rankings in categories such as Best Private School , Best Early Childhood Education, and Best Summer Camp . Additionally, the school has earned Best of Sugar Land Awards in the Montessori School category every year since 2017, along with recognition in City’s Best Awards and other local and regional programs.Continuing its tradition of excellence, Montessori Reggio Academyis once again participating in the 2026 edition of the Houston Chronicle Best of the Best Awards, competing in the categories of Best Private School, Best Early Childhood Education, and Best Summer Camp. The upcoming awards season represents another opportunity for the academy to extend its legacy and reinforce its standing as one of the top educational institutions in the region.“As we celebrate 10 years in Sugar Land, we reflect on a journey defined by growth, community, and a shared commitment to excellence,” said Ms. Breanna - Head Principal of Montessori Reggio Academy. “We are grateful to the families who have trusted us over the years and look forward to welcoming new families as we continue expanding our reach.”Looking ahead, MRA expects to welcome new families from Sugar Land, Missouri City, and Rosenberg for the upcoming school year, further strengthening its presence across Fort Bend County. With continued expansion on the horizon, the academy remains focused on delivering innovative, high-quality education that prepares students for lifelong success.

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