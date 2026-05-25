AEPCo and EMC Awarded to Build the first Commercial Scale Floating Solar PV Plant in Jordan for the Arab Potash Company

AEPCO

Our focus is to deliver this project to the highest technical, environmental, and safety standards, establishing a strong reference for future floating solar developments in the region” — Dr. Raed Bkayrat, Deputy CEO of AEPCo

AMMAN, JORDAN, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alternative Energy Projects Company ( AEPCo ), in partnership with Electro-Mechanical & Communication Engineers (EMC), has been awarded the contract to develop Jordan’s first floating photovoltaic (FPV) power plant for the Arab Potash Company (APC). The landmark 6 MW facility will be installed on APC’s industrial water reservoirs in Ghour Al-Safi, located in the Dead Sea basin.The contract covers the full spectrum of deliverables of a modern floating solar PV installation tailored to the environmental and operational conditions of the site. As a practical demonstration of advanced solar technology adapted for arid, industrial settings, the project is expected to deliver multiple strategic benefits for APC and the region.The new plant will supply a reliable source of clean electricity to support Jordan’s decarbonization objectives, with estimated annual CO2 emissions reductions of approximately 9,000 tones. By shading the reservoir surface, the floating arrays will also cut water evaporation by roughly 20,000 cubic meters per year and help reduce algae growth in the covered water reservoirs — a critical advantage in the hot, arid climate of Ghour Al-Safi. Leveraging existing water bodies for solar deployment preserves valuable land resources, making FPV an attractive alternative to conventional ground-mounted solar systems for large industrial sites seeking to optimize both energy production and land use.“This project represents an important milestone for Jordan’s renewable energy sector,” said Dr. Raed Bkayrat, Deputy CEO of AEPCo. “Our focus is to deliver this project to the highest technical, environmental, and safety standards, establishing a strong reference for future floating solar developments in the region.”Mr. Moatasem Al Tayeh, CEO of EMC, added: “We are glad to be chosen by APC to spearhead this technology deployment in the Kingdom. We expect APC to benefit from significant operational savings in water and electricity while reducing the carbon footprint of its operation and freeing up land constraints.”AEPCo and EMC are committed to a rigorous delivery schedule and close coordination with APC to ensure seamless integration with the company’s existing infrastructure and operations. The FPV plant is intended to serve as a regional exemplar of how renewable energy and resource management can be combined to support sustainable industrial growth.About AEPCoAEPCo is a leading developer and provider of alternative energy solutions in Kuwait and the wider Middle East. With a strong commitment to sustainability, innovation, and technical excellence, AEPCo develops, operates, and manages utility-scale renewable energy projects that deliver clean, reliable, and efficient power in support of the global energy transition.About EMCEMC was established in 1973 as an active company involved in three major areas: contracting & specialized firm, which carried a large range of diversified electromechanical and communication projects, a supplier of a wide range of construction equipment and material to contractors; and a supplier of industrial equipment and services to the mining industry. EMC takes pride in being a leading regional supplier of diversified engineering equipment and services to the industrial and construction markets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.