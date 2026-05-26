Elbo Room Launches YouTube Docuseries on Bermuda Triangle Origins and Flight 19

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Episode 1 of 'I Am the Elbo Room' explores Flight 19, Operation Drumbeat, and Bermuda Triangle origins from Fort Lauderdale's oldest bar, est. 1938.

This bar has been standing on this beach since before the Triangle had a name," Penrod added. "We're not chasing the mystery. We are the mystery.” — Mike Penrod

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ElboTV , the official YouTube broadcast channel of Fort Lauderdale's legendary Elbo Room beach bar, today announced the premiere of its original historical documentary series, I Am the Elbo Room: History from the Apex. The debut episode, " Bermuda Triangle Origins: The Truth About the Lost Patrol," is now streaming on the ElboTV YouTube channel and presents a compelling new lens through which to examine the world's most enduring maritime mystery — the Bermuda Triangle — through the firsthand vantage point of one of Florida's oldest surviving landmarks.Established in 1938 by Jack and Evelyn Gordon on the sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach, the Elbo Room has stood at what series producers call "the Apex" — the precise western vertex of the Bermuda Triangle — for nearly nine decades. The premiere episode centers on December 5, 1945, when five TBM Avenger torpedo bombers departed Naval Air Station Fort Lauderdale on Navigation Problem Number One and vanished without a trace. What the U.S. Navy officially classified as "cause unknown" became the foundational event of the Bermuda Triangle legend. The documentary argues the true story begins not in the air — but on the beach, at the bar that watched it all unfold."The Elbo Room didn't just witness history — it was the fixed coordinate that history rotated around," said Mike Penrod, Producer and Curator of the series. "The young pilots of Flight 19 trained here, drank here, and launched from a base a mile from this barstool. The Apex Theory isn't mythology — it's geography with a backstory the world hasn't heard yet."Narrated in the voice of the Elbo Room itself — voiced by ElboAI in the cadence of Ernest Hemingway — the series is designed as a decade-by-decade chronicle of Fort Lauderdale and South Florida history as witnessed from the corner of the bar. Volume 1 covers 1938–1949: the wartime blackout curtains, Operation Drumbeat's German U-boat campaign off the Florida coast, and the Iron-Man pilots of NAS Fort Lauderdale who trained in the same waters where Flight 19 disappeared. Volume 2, The Technicolor Boom (1950–1959), is currently in production.I Am the Elbo Room: History from the Apex joins a growing slate of original programming on ElboTV, which reaches nearly 50,000 subscribers and has accumulated more than 8.3 million views through a hybrid content model combining 24/7 live beach cameras, live concert broadcasts, and Deep Water Intelligence programming spanning Florida fishing, Vedic astrology, and macro-financial analysis. The docuseries represents the channel's most ambitious original production to date — blending archival research, AI-generated cinematic imagery, and the authentic voice of a venue that has outlasted wars, booms, and generations of Fort Lauderdale beachgoers."This bar has been standing on this beach since before the Triangle had a name," Penrod added. "We're not chasing the mystery. We are the mystery."ABOUT THE ELBO ROOMThe Elbo Room (241 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316) is one of South Florida's most iconic beach bars, established in 1938 and continuously operating on Fort Lauderdale Beach for 88 years. A fixture in the city's cultural and nightlife history, the Elbo Room has hosted generations of locals, visitors, military personnel, musicians, and legends. The venue operates live entertainment seven days a week and maintains a PG-13, advertiser-safe broadcast standard for all digital programming.ABOUT ELBOTVElboTV is the official YouTube channel of the Elbo Room, delivering 24/7 live beach and bar cameras, live concert broadcasts, fishing intelligence reports, and original documentary content to a global audience of Social Club Regulars. Original programming includes The Weekly Bite fishing report series, The Elbo Room Oracle Vedic astrology series, and the newly launched I Am the Elbo Room historical docuseries at youtube.com/@ElboRoom.MEDIA CONTACTMike PenrodProducer & Curator, ElboTV / The Elbo Room📍 241 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Bermuda Triangle Origins: The Truth About the Lost Patrol

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