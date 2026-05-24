JCPS Ministers convene an urgent meeting to deal with rising protests on illegal immigration, 25 May

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Ministers will on Monday, 25 May 2026 convene an urgent meeting to discuss the rising protests on Immigration and illegal Foreigners in the Country.

The meeting will be held at the Union Buildings in Tshwane and will be attended by all the security cluster Ministers and senior officials responsible for national security in the country.

In response to the broader challenge of illegal immigration and general social cohesion issues, the Ministers will meet to finalize a framework on the national action plan to combat racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.

Later in the day, the Ministers will meet Political Parties, various groups and associations who have been involved in mass protests and community marches against illegal foreign nationals across the country.

The aim of these engagements will be to establish rules of engagement in protests but also to discuss the government initiatives and approaches in dealing with the serious problem of illegal immigration

Members of the media are invited to a photo opportunity and doorstop interviews post the engagement:

Date: 25 May 2026

Venue: Union Buildings- Pretoria

Time: 12:00 ( Media to arrive at 11h30 for setup)

Media RSVPs should to be sent to Ishmael Selemale on 073 163 1123 / Ishmael@gcis.gov.za by 10h00 on 25 May 2026.

Please note that no late submissions will be accepted beyond the stated deadline

Media enquiries : William Baloyi, Deputy Government Spokesperson on williamb@gcis.gov.za / 083 390 7147

Mava Scott on 083 391 2947

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