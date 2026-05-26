Brazilian Nutritionist Luna Areal Autran Mello Recognized for Extraordinary Clinical Results Across Six Countries

Luna Areal Autran Mello — Clinical Nutritionist, Certified Personal Trainer and Certified Health Coach

Brazilian nutritionist with 1,000+ clients in 6 countries. Credentials: CFN, ASBRAN, NASM, ACSM. Research published in peer-reviewed scientific journals.

When you combine individualized nutrition, continuous monitoring, and behavioral support, the outcomes consistently exceed what episodic care delivers. That is what Luna Method was built to prove.” — Luna Areal Autran Mello

RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ, BRAZIL, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luna Areal Autran Mello has achieved what many seasoned professionals in the nutrition and wellness field consider extraordinary: consistent, measurable clinical outcomes across diverse populations, cultures, and metabolic conditions — in six countries — in just a few years of professional practice.Her track record is quantifiable. Of 120 patients followed for a minimum of three months under her proprietary Luna Method protocol, results showed an average body weight reduction of 6.8%, clinically significant weight loss achieved in 72% of patients, average reduction in abdominal circumference of 15 to 20 centimeters, average reduction in total serum cholesterol of 20 to 30 mg/dL, normalization of glycated hemoglobin in metabolically compromised patients, and program completion rates of 95% — figures that substantially exceed benchmarks reported in published literature on non-pharmacological lifestyle interventions.The Luna Method is built on four integrated pillars: individualized nutritional planning tailored to each patient's metabolism, lifestyle, and food psychology; continuous weekly monitoring through structured check-ins that replace the episodic consultation model; integrated physical training designed to complement metabolic objectives; and behavioral coaching that addresses the psychological dimensions of habit formation, stress eating, and long-term adherence. This approach has been applied across diverse metabolic conditions — including healthy weight, overweight, obesity, metabolic syndrome, and Type 2 diabetes — spanning patients from adolescence through older adulthood across six countries.Ms. Autran Mello holds active registration with the Conselho Federal de Nutricionistas (CFN), Brazil's federal regulatory body for nutrition professionals — a credential requiring completion of a rigorous four-year university degree and formal evaluation by a nationally recognized expert panel. She is also a member of the Associação Brasileira de Nutrição (ASBRAN), Brazil's oldest and most prestigious national nutrition association, founded in 1949, which admits only CFN-registered professionals in good standing. Her undergraduate degree in Nutrition was completed with a GPA of 9.16 out of 10.0, reflecting exceptional academic achievement in nutrition science.Her credentials extend internationally. She holds the National Academy of Sports Medicine Certified Personal Trainer (NASM CPT) designation — issued under NCCA standards, the gold standard for health and fitness credentialing in North America — as well as a NASM Certified Health Coach designation. Her sports nutrition expertise is formally recognized by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) through its Approved Provider program, placing her among professionals recognized by the world's leading sports medicine authority, with over 50,000 members across 90 countries.Ms. Autran Mello's research on metabolic health and sports nutrition has been published in peer-reviewed scientific journals, contributing to the growing body of evidence supporting integrated, technology-enabled approaches to weight management and metabolic disease.Her clinical focus encompasses metabolic health and weight management, body composition and muscle preservation, sports and performance nutrition, hormonal health, and nutritional support for patients undergoing GLP-1 receptor agonist therapy — including semaglutide and tirzepatide. As GLP-1 medications become increasingly mainstream, the nutritional management of patients on these therapies — preserving muscle mass, managing side effects, ensuring micronutrient adequacy, and sustaining long-term behavioral change — represents a growing area of specialized expertise that Ms. Autran Mello has incorporated into her clinical practice."The results speak for themselves. What I have seen with my clients — validated by endocrinologists, bariatric surgeons, and nutrologists — is that when you combine individualized nutrition, continuous monitoring, and behavioral support, the outcomes are consistently superior to what episodic care delivers. That is what Luna Method was built to prove." — Luna Areal Autran MelloMs. Autran Mello is available to media as a subject-matter expert on metabolic health, GLP-1 nutritional support, body composition, and sports nutrition.

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