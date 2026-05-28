Impulse Space & L3Harris Technologies Inc. Receive Prestigious AIAA Los Angeles Section 2026 Technical Excellence Awards

Impulse Space Remora Mission and L3Harris Technologies Inc. Artemis-II Mission

The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Los Angeles Section, present its Technical Excellence Awards for 2026 to Impulse Space and L3Harris.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Los Angeles Section AIAA LA Section ), has presented its Technical Excellence Award for 2026 to Impulse Space and L3Harris Technologies, for their outstanding contributions to the field of aeronautics and astronautics. The award was presented at the annual AIAA LA Section Annual Awards Dinner held this year at the Cambria Hotel LAX in El Segundo, CA.Impulse Space received the award "For designing, developing, and deploying an industry-first fully autonomous Rendezvous and Proximity Operation (RPO) on the Remora Mission, in partnership with Starfish Space, utilizing a single lightweight camera and Starfish's closed-loop GNC software to successfully navigate two of Impulse's Mira spacecraft within 1,250 meters of each other in Low Earth Orbit." The award was received by Dr. Gary Li, Director of Government Business Development at Impulse Space.L3Harris Technologies Inc. was presented this year's award “For designing, manufacturing, and deploying the core stage rocket engines and key components on the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion Spacecraft "Integrity" for the NASA Artemis-II Mission, setting a new record for thefarthest human spaceflight." The award was received by Mr. Mike Lauer, General Manager & Program Manager, RS-25, Space Launch System, L3Harris.The AIAA Los Angeles Section presents this prestigious award annually to those individuals, businesses or academic groups for innovative technical achievement that has had a major impact in aerospace. Previous recipients of this award include:Skyryse (Skyryse One)Millennium Space Systems (VICTUS NOX)Aerojet-Rocketdyne (Artemis I)Northrop Grumman Corporation (James Webb Space Telescope)Rocket Lab USA (Neutron reusable rocket)Millennium Space Systems (Dragracer)Jet Propulsion Laboratory (NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter and NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover)Virgin Galactic (SpaceShipTwo and WhiteKnightTwo)USC Viterbi School of Engineering Rocket Propulsion Lab (Traveler IV rocket)SpaceX (Falcon Heavy)

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