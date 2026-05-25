Dr. Daniel Pompa Joins Anthony and TereZa Lolli for sHEALed Cannes Premiere

Anthony and Teresa Lolli alongside Dr. Daniel Pompa in the French Riviera during the Cannes Film Festival. Dr. Daniel Pompa interviews Anthony and TereZa Lolli at the Global Podcast Pavilion during the sHEALed premiere at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. Dr. Daniel Pompa and his wife Merily Pompa record a live podcast episode alongside the Lolli children at the sHEALed Global Podcast Pavilion on the French Riviera during the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

Health Media Powerhouse Anthony and TereZa Lolli Host Landmark Documentary Screening and Podcast Pavilion During the 2026 Cannes Film Festival

Having Dr. Pompa there, doing what he does best in front of the world, made the event exactly what we intended it to be.” — Anthony Lolli, Founder and CEO, Lolli Brands Entertainment

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact: Mirit Moon813-906-0684Info@moonmediaaffairs.commoonmediaaffairs.comMay 15, 2026Dr. Daniel Pompa Joins Anthony and TereZa Lolli for sHEALed Cannes PremiereAnthony and TereZa Lolli bring the sHEALed documentary to Cannes, joined by Dr. Daniel Pompa and his wife Merily.CANNES, FRANCE, May 15, 2026 — Biohack Yourself Media brought its growing wellness movement to the world stage this month when founders Anthony and TereZa Lolli hosted the global premiere of their documentary sHEALed during the 2026 Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera. Joining them for the landmark event was internationally recognized cellular health expert Dr. Daniel Pompa and his wife, Merily Pompa, whose presence anchored what organizers described as a convergence of leading voices in functional medicine, biohacking, and women's health.The premiere included a red carpet experience on the iconic Cannes Cinema steps, a beachfront reception at La Plage du Martinez, and a Global Podcast Pavilion where Dr. Pompa served as one of twelve podcasters conducting live interviews with health influencers, experts, and featured subjects from the documentary. Dr. Pompa conducted on-camera interviews with Anthony and TereZa Lolli, as well as with key health figures featured in sHEALed, before joining the Lollis the following day for the documentary's formal red carpet screening and follow-up events.sHEALed is a multi-part women's health documentary produced by Lolli Brands Entertainment and co-produced by JJ Virgin, featuring over 50 leading doctors, scientists, and wellness practitioners exploring biohacking, hormonal health, and longevity from a woman's perspective. The film is set for wide release on Amazon Prime in Summer 2026."Having Dr. Pompa there, doing what he does best in front of the world, made the event exactly what we intended it to be."— Anthony Lolli, Founder and CEO, Lolli Brands EntertainmentDr. Daniel Pompa is a nationally and internationally recognized cellular health expert, bestselling author of Beyond Fasting and The Cellular Healing Diet, and founder of HealthCenters.com and the Pompa Program. Having overcome heavy metal poisoning and neurotoxic illness through his own cellular detoxification protocols, Dr. Pompa has spent more than two decades training physicians and educating the public on the root causes of inflammation-driven disease. He and Merily Pompa reside in Park City, Utah, and have five children.About Anthony and TereZa Lolli / Biohack Yourself MediaAnthony and TereZa Lolli are the founders of Biohack Yourself Media and Lolli Brands Entertainment, the independent studio behind several award-winning health documentaries now streaming on Amazon Prime. Their platform reaches over 13 million viewers quarterly across documentary, magazine, and digital content. Biohack Yourself Media served as the exclusive health press at the 2025 MAHA Inaugural Ball.Media Contact:

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