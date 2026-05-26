Dan Brulé, Longtime Breathwork Expert, Says Breathwork Is Going Mainstream as Millions Seek New Ways to Manage Stress

Dan Brulé

From viral social media videos to sold-out live events, breathwork is gaining momentum among people seeking practical ways to manage stress

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What if one of the most overlooked tools for managing stress, anxiety, and depression has been there all along? According to Dan Brulé, author of Just Breathe: Mastering Breathwork, learning to breathe intentionally rather than automatically may be one of the simplest ways people can better navigate the pressures of modern life.

As interest in breathwork continues to grow worldwide, Brulé says more people are turning to conscious breathing as a practical way to manage stress, regulate emotions, and feel more grounded. The growing momentum is evident online as well, with one recent Instagram Reel posted by Dan Brulé surpassing more than 4 million views, reflecting increased public interest in breathwork and nervous system regulation. His recent press releases discussing breathwork and stress management have also generated more than 1 million views.

“Fifty years ago, this would have been unimaginable,” says Brulé. “Back then, very few people outside yoga or meditation circles talked about conscious breathing. Today, people from all backgrounds are discovering that something as simple as the breath can profoundly impact how they feel physically, mentally, and emotionally.”

To learn more about breathwork and its benefits, watch Brulé’s viral Instagram video: https://www.instagram.com/reels/DYKUOd2OXlr/

Long recognized as one of the world’s leading breathwork experts, Brulé says the practice is reaching audiences far beyond traditional wellness spaces. Entrepreneurs, executives, athletes, parents, healthcare professionals, and everyday people are embracing breathwork to improve focus, manage stress, build resilience, and feel more grounded.

“People working in high-stakes, life-or-death situations are trained to control their breathing because lives, and often millions of dollars, are on the line,” says Dan Brulé. “But everyday life brings high-stakes moments for all of us, whether it’s a difficult conversation with a teenager, a big presentation, a promotion opportunity, or even a trip to the dentist. That’s why everyone can benefit from breathing training.

“Breathwork is meditation for people who cannot meditate,” says Brulé. “For many people, sitting still and quieting the mind feels impossible. Breath gives people something active, practical, and immediate that they can use anytime, anywhere.”

As conversations surrounding mental health, nervous system regulation, stress management, and emotional well-being continue to grow, Brulé believes breathwork is filling an important gap for people seeking accessible tools they can realistically incorporate into daily life.

“Breathwork is the new mindfulness,” Brulé explains. “People are looking for practical ways to calm stress, regulate anxiety, improve focus, and reconnect with themselves. The breath is always with us, but most people have never been taught how to use it intentionally.”

The growing demand for breathwork is fueling packed live events and international trainings. During a recent breathwork evening held inside the historic Estació de França railway station hall in Barcelona, participants gathered for an immersive experience centered on conscious breathing and emotional release. This July, Dan Brulé will be speaking at Mindvalley U in Estonia, where over 1,500 people are expected to attend.

Brulé’s upcoming schedule reflects that growing demand. Over the next eight weeks, he will travel to nine countries, leading workshops and immersive breathwork experiences for audiences seeking greater calm, resilience, healing, and self-awareness.

“People are overwhelmed,” Brulé concludes. “We’re living in a fast-moving, overstimulated world. Breathwork offers something simple but powerful: a way to pause, reset, and reconnect.”

For more information about Dan Brulé’s upcoming breathwork events and trainings, visit https://breathmastery.com/breathwork-events/

About Dan Brulé

Dan Brulé is a globally recognized breathwork expert, author, and speaker who has spent decades teaching conscious breathing practices worldwide. Known for helping individuals harness the power of breath for physical, emotional, and mental well-being, Brulé has worked with entrepreneurs, elite performers, healthcare professionals, and individuals seeking greater balance, resilience, and vitality.

To learn more, visit https://breathmastery.com/

Dan Brulé is available for interviews.

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