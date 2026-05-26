Get Shot By Brian Photography Rebrands as Mission Photo and Video

Veteran-Owned Business Launches Under New Name to Reflect Expanded Services, Deep Community Roots, and an Unwavering Commitment to Those Who Served

After more than ten years of building this business, we felt the time was right to evolve our brand to better reflect everything we offer and everything we stand for.” — Brian Bailey

SEWELL, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Photo and Video , formerly known as Get Shot By Brian Photography , today announced the official rebranding of its photography and video business, effective immediately. Founded and led by Brian Bailey, a U.S. Navy veteran, the company has spent over a decade serving clients across high school senior portraits, youth sports leagues, dance and cheer studios, headshots, corporate video, and live streaming. The business will operate under its new name at missionphotovideo.com.“After more than ten years of building this business, we felt the time was right to evolve our brand to better reflect everything we offer and everything we stand for,” said Brian, owner, founder, and U.S. Navy veteran. “The name Mission Photo and Video captures our breadth of services, our commitment to every client’s vision, and our deeper mission to give back—to our veterans, our youth, and the communities that have supported us. Our tagline says it all: Your Vision…Our Mission.”About the RebrandThe rebrand to Mission Photo and Video represents a natural evolution of a business that has grown significantly beyond its origins as a portrait studio. The new name and identity reflect the company’s full-service capabilities, which now include corporate video production, live event streaming, and a robust lineup of youth and scholastic photography programs.Clients who previously worked with Get Shot By Brian Photography will find the same team, the same quality, and the same dedication to service—now under a name that more accurately represents what the company does.Services OfferedMission Photo and Video offers a comprehensive range of photography and video services, including:• High School Senior Portraits• Youth League and Sports Photography• Dance and Cheer Studio Photography• Professional Headshots• Corporate Video Production• Live Event StreamingA Veteran Giving Back to VeteransFor Brian, supporting the veteran community is personal. As a U.S. Navy veteran himself, he has made giving back to those who served a cornerstone of his business—not as a promotion, but as a commitment. Mission Photo and Video supports local veteran organizations through donated time, financial contributions, and in-kind giving, including donating food and supplies to veterans’ homes, sponsoring veteran charity golf outings, and offering meaningful discounts to veterans and veteran-affiliated organizations.“I served alongside some incredible people, and I know the challenges that can come after service,” said Brian. “If I can make things a little easier for a veteran or their family—whether that’s a discounted session, a donation, or just showing up—that’s something I’ll always make time for. It’s part of the mission.”Rooted in the CommunityCommunity involvement has always been at the heart of the business. Mission Photo and Video actively sponsors local youth sports leagues, contributes to league fundraising efforts, and volunteers time with area nonprofits and community organizations. The company believes that strong communities produce great clients—and that businesses have a responsibility to invest in the places and people they serve.“We’ve grown because this community has supported us,” Brian added. “Sponsoring a youth league, helping a nonprofit with their fundraiser, showing up for our neighbors—that’s what Mission means to us beyond the camera.”About Mission Photo and VideoMission Photo and Video (formerly Get Shot By Brian Photography) is a veteran-owned, full-service photography and video company with over 10 years of experience serving individuals, schools, sports organizations, and businesses. Founded by U.S. veteran Brian Bailey, the company specializes in high school senior portraits, youth sports and activity photography, professional headshots, corporate video, and live streaming. Beyond the lens, Mission Photo and Video is deeply committed to its community—sponsoring youth leagues, supporting nonprofits, and honoring veterans through ongoing partnerships, donations, and service. The company is based in Sewell, NJ and serves clients throughout the region.Media ContactBrian BaileyOwner, Mission Photo and VideoPhone: 856-386-1776Email: brian@missionphotovideo.comWebsite: missionphotovideo.com###

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