TriCelX Launches XytriX™ as Department of Defense Collaboration Under the Blast Overpressure Safety Act

Tactical rescue operation

Files First Cell Therapy IND in Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy with Concurrent RMAT and Breakthrough Therapy Designation Requests

This is not a partnership ask. This is a fulfillment offer. The federal government has already adopted the mandate; we are bringing the operational vehicle.” — Jakes Jordaan, Esq., Founder and Chief Executive Officer, TriCelX, Inc.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TriCelX, Inc., a vertically integrated clinical-stage allogeneic cell therapy company, today announced the launch of XytriX™ as a Department of Defense collaboration positioned to fulfill the federal duty established by DoD Instruction 6200.02 and the Blast Overpressure Safety Act of December 2024. The company has filed a Phase 1/2 Investigational New Drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for XytriX™ in Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) — the first cell therapy filing in the indication and the first to concurrently request both Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD).

The XytriX™ CTE program is operationally positioned to serve the active-duty service members and veterans affected by blast traumatic brain injury under the BOSA-mandated federal framework. The program represents the first investigational cell therapy pathway available to the Department of Defense for the documented blast TBI and CTE cohort that BOSA was enacted to address.

A Mandate-Aligned Federal Collaboration

"Today TriCelX is offering the Department of Defense an operational pathway to fulfill a duty Congress has already established. The Blast Overpressure Safety Act extended federal responsibility to address blast traumatic brain injury and chronic traumatic encephalopathy in our service members. XytriX™ is the first cell therapy filing in CTE, with concurrent RMAT and Breakthrough Therapy designation requests. We have built the manufacturing infrastructure, the regulatory pathway, the clinical trial architecture, and the federal counterparty engagement framework to make this collaboration operationally executable," said Jakes Jordaan the Chief Executive Officer of TriCelX. "This is not a partnership ask. This is a fulfillment offer. The federal government has already adopted the mandate; we are bringing the operational vehicle."

The XytriX™ CTE Phase 1/2 Trial

The XytriX™ CTE trial is a Phase 1/2, open-label, three-cohort dose-escalation study evaluating intravenously administered allogeneic human umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stem cell (hUC-MSC) therapy in adult subjects with biomarker-confirmed Traumatic Encephalopathy Syndrome (TES) per the Katz 2021 research criteria. The trial integrates a plasma multiomics biomarker convergence framework — Simoa HD-X measurements of p-tau217, neurofilament light chain (NfL), and glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) — at baseline and longitudinal time points, anchored to the DIAGNOSE CTE comparator framework and the Federal Interagency Traumatic Brain Injury Research (FITBIR) federal data commons.

XytriX™ is TriCelX's proprietary investigational allogeneic UC-MSC biotherapeutic, manufactured at the company's FDA-registered cGMP facility in Frisco, Texas. The same drug substance is concurrently in Phase 1/2 development for Knee Osteoarthritis under the company's KOA IND filed March 30, 2026, generating a parallel active-duty-relevant safety dataset that supports the broader XytriX™ regulatory program.

The clinical rationale rests on more than two decades of MSC safety data, including Wang et al. (2013) reporting motor, cognitive, and Barthel Index improvements following intravenous hUC-MSC administration in severe TBI, and Saboori et al. (2024), a systematic review across 11 trials (n=402) reporting neurological improvement and no serious adverse events. Combined with the parallel XytriX™ KOA program, this reflects the most robust safety and biological-effect database available in the indication.

The Federal Mandate Framework

The XytriX™ DoD collaboration is anchored to four operative federal authorities:

DoD Instruction 6200.02 (February 27, 2008) establishes the affirmative federal duty that "personnel carrying out military operations shall be provided the best possible medical countermeasures to chemical, biological, or radiological warfare or terrorism and other health threats." The Instruction designates the Secretary of the Army as the DoD Lead Component for development of medical countermeasures requiring IND or Emergency Use Authorization status — operationally routing through USAMMDA. The Instruction also creates the procedural framework for use of an investigational medical product as a medical countermeasure in qualifying Particular Military Operations.

The Blast Overpressure Safety Act of December 2024, enacted as part of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025, codified federal responsibility for blast TBI and CTE in service members. BOSA establishes baseline neurocognitive monitoring, blast overpressure exposure logs, the Special Operations Brain Health and Trauma Program under 10 U.S.C. § 1110n-2, and the National Intrepid Center of Excellence as a permanent program of record.

The RMAT and Accelerated Approval Pathway (21 U.S.C. § 356(g); 21 CFR Part 601 Subpart E) is the operative regulatory pathway for allogeneic cell therapies addressing serious and life-threatening conditions. Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation, requested concurrently with the XytriX™ CTE IND, confers eligibility for all Breakthrough Therapy benefits plus Accelerated Approval based on biomarker surrogate endpoints or intermediate clinical endpoints reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit. The XytriX™ CTE Phase 1/2 plasma biomarker convergence framework — anchored to the DIAGNOSE CTE comparator framework and the NINDS Consensus Traumatic Encephalopathy Syndrome criteria — is structured to support the surrogate-endpoint architecture that the Accelerated Approval pathway requires. The FDA Animal Rule (21 CFR 314.600 and 601.90), which permits approval based on animal efficacy studies for indications where human efficacy testing is unethical, is not the operative pathway for allogeneic cell therapies because xenogeneic species barriers in immune recognition, receptor binding kinetics, and paracrine signaling preclude cross-species translation of efficacy. A unique regulatory architecture for cell therapy medical countermeasures is therefore warranted.

DoDI 6200.02 Expanded Access Protocols provide the operational mechanism for service member access to XytriX™ during the clinical development period under the DHA Force Health Protection Division's administration, with the Secretary of the Army as Lead Component. Expanded Access under 21 CFR Part 312 Subpart I, structured as Treatment IND or Intermediate-Size Population Expanded Access Protocol, is the regulatory bridge between the XytriX™ Phase 1/2 trial and BOSA's care-access mandate.

Federal Counterparty Engagement

The XytriX™ DoD collaboration engages federal counterparties across the medical countermeasure development architecture. The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) Warfighter Readiness, Performance and Brain Health PMO is the operational engagement hub through a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement currently in negotiation. BARDA's Radiological and Nuclear Countermeasures Program engages the combined-injury MCM thesis. NIH/NINDS provides scientific affairs collaboration including FITBIR data commons integration. The CDMRP Traumatic Brain Injury Peer Reviewed Research Program is the FY26 grant funding pathway aligned with the BOSA mandate. The National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE) — elevated to program of record under BOSA § 6 — is the anticipated Phase 2/3 clinical infrastructure partner. The Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute (AFRRI) at the Uniformed Services University engages the combined-injury preclinical research program.

U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), under BOSA § 5 (Special Operations Brain Health and Trauma Program at 10 U.S.C. § 1110n-2), is the priority operational community given documented blast TBI exposure rates among Special Operations Forces operators. The Veterans Health Administration Polytrauma System of Care provides the institutional infrastructure for the broader post-9/11 veteran cohort.

Clinical Program Detail

"For the active-duty service member and the Special Operations veteran carrying cumulative blast exposure, the neurosurgical reality has been the same one we have given families for years — a progressive tauopathy with no disease-modifying treatment. XytriX™ targets the chronic microglial neuroinflammation driving GSK-3β-mediated tau hyperphosphorylation at its source, and that is the work we owe the men and women who sustained these injuries in service to their country," said Abdul Baker, MD, FAANS, FACS, FCNS, Chief Medical Officer and Principal Investigator, TriCelX, Inc.

About XytriX™

XytriX™ is TriCelX's proprietary investigational allogeneic human umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stem cell (hUC-MSC) biotherapeutic, produced with limited expansion under proprietary cGMP manufacturing protocols at the company's FDA-registered facility in Frisco, Texas. The therapeutic mechanism reflects more than two decades of MSC research demonstrating paracrine signaling, anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory effects, neurotrophic secretome activity, blood-brain-barrier crossing, microglial polarization, and tissue repair properties. XytriX™ is currently in Phase 1/2 IND development for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (filed May 15, 2026) and Knee Osteoarthritis (filed March 30, 2026), with additional INDs planned for Alzheimer’s Disease, Crohn's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, ,Spinal Cord Injury, Degenerative Disc Disease, and the radiological/nuclear combined-injury medical countermeasure indication under a tailored regulatory architecture for cell therapy medical countermeasures.

About TriCelX, Inc.

TriCelX, Inc. is a vertically integrated, clinical-stage allogeneic cell therapy company headquartered in Frisco, Texas. The company operates a five-product birth-tissue biotherapeutic platform — XytriX™, CB-NK™, LuMatriX™, OrthoMatriX™, and AlloCelX™ — converting a single umbilical cord donation event into differentiated products across the Phase 1/2 IND pathway and the Section 361 HCT/P commercial pathway. Two Phase 1/2 INDs have been filed: XytriX™ for Knee Osteoarthritis (March 30, 2026) and XytriX™ for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (May 15, 2026). The company maintains operations in Frisco, Texas; Utah; Florida; and Antigua. Learn more at www.tricelx.com.

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