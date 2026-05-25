The Kindness Couple Release Inspiring New Book, 10 Principles for a Better Life

The Kindness Couple

Inspiring Readers to Build Better Lives Through Simple Principles

We wrote this book because we believe the principles that create a better life have never changed. Kindness, humility, and gratitude still have the power to transform how we live.” — Doug Mithun

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doug and Marcia Mithun, The Kindness Couple , officially announce the release of their new book, The Kindness Couple: 10 Principles for a Better Life, a thoughtful and practical guide designed to inspire readers to live better through kindness, humility, gratitude, faith, and intentional daily choices.Doug and Marcia Mithun are The Kindness Couple — a husband-and-wife team dedicated to sharing a message the world needs now more than ever: kindness is not weakness, but strength in action. Through their platform, Mithun Impact￼, they encourage people to embrace simple principles that strengthen relationships, enrich daily life, and create a more compassionate world.The Kindness Couple: 10 Principles for a Better Life offers readers ten practical principles for living with greater kindness, humility, gratitude, and grace. Written in an encouraging and relatable style, the book provides practical insights readers can apply immediately to their relationships, mindset, and everyday choices.“This book was written from the belief that the smallest daily choices often create the biggest changes,” said Doug Mithun. “A better life is not built through one dramatic moment. It is built through simple principles practiced consistently over time.”The book explores themes including kindness, humility, gratitude, patience, forgiveness, faith, intentional relationships, and the importance of choosing compassion even during life’s most challenging moments.For Marcia Mithun, the message is deeply personal.“We believe kindness changes everything,” she said. “It can change the tone of a conversation, strengthen a relationship, and impact someone in ways we may never fully see. This book is a reminder that how we treat others matters deeply.”At its heart, The Kindness Couple: 10 Principles for a Better Life is a call to return to timeless values that help people live with greater peace, stronger relationships, and a more fulfilling life. In a world often marked by division and distraction, the book offers a refreshing reminder that kindness, humility, and gratitude remain essential principles for better living.The release of this book marks an exciting milestone for The Kindness Couple as they continue expanding their message through books, digital media, and community outreach.The Kindness Couple: 10 Principles for a Better Life is now available in paperback and Kindle editions on Amazon￼.

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