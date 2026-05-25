MyFlyYatra Makes Business Class Flights Accessible with Competitive Fares from U.S. & Canada

GERMANTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Travel Platform Offers Affordable Premium Flight Options to Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Other Popular Indian Destinations, Plus Expanded Service to Middle East, New Zealand, Europe, Australia, India, Japan, Nepal, Africa and Singapore as part of its ongoing growth strategy.

MyFlyYatra, a leading international flight booking platform, has strengthened its offerings for travelers seeking business class flights from the USA and CANADA, making premium long-haul travel more accessible, comfortable, and cost-effective.

With rising demand for business class air tickets, MyFlyYatra provides curated options across major international airlines, transparent pricing, and personalized booking support for travelers fly business class from the United States and Canada to all global destinations. The platform serves business travelers, families, and long-stay international passengers looking to fly business class to India, fly business class to Africa and rest all global destinations with confidence and convenience.

While the platform has traditionally focused on India-bound travel, the latest expansion includes dedicated travel resources for destinations such as Singapore, Frankfurt, London, Paris, Rome, Tokyo, Sydney, Melbourne, Dubai and rest all global destinations. This move aligns with increasing global travel demand and the need for structured access to international flight options.

MyFlyYatra is developing destination-specific pages and content optimized for high-demand search queries such as "business class flights to Europe" " business class flights to Japan “ “business class flights to Australia" & rest all global destinations business class pages from USA and Canada. These pages are designed to provide users with organized information on routes, airlines, and travel considerations.

In addition to expanding its destination coverage, the company is focusing on improving user experience through structured navigation, keyword-driven content, and route-based categorization.

This expansion reflects MyFlyYatra's broader vision of becoming a global travel discovery platform that helps users explore and compare international flight options efficiently.

MyFlyYatra’s customer base reflects the diverse reasons people travel to Around the world:

• Communities visiting family and friends

• Business professionals traveling for meetings and conferences

• Tourists exploring World’s rich cultural heritage

• Students traveling home during academic breaks

• Medical tourists seeking specialized healthcare services

“A 15-17 hour flight is a significant journey,” added Sonam Gosain. “Business class isn’t just about luxury – it’s about arriving refreshed and ready, whether you’re attending important business meetings, spending precious time with family, or beginning your vacation. We’re proud to make that experience financially accessible.”

User-Friendly Booking Platform

The MyFlyYatra platform provides travelers with:

• Real-time fare comparisons across multiple airlines

• Transparent pricing with no hidden fees

• Secure online booking system

• Personalized travel assistance

• 24/7 customer support

• Flexible payment options

Expanding Service to Global Destinations



About MyFlyYatra

MyFlyYatra is an online travel platform offering flight discovery solutions across global destinations, with a focus on long-haul travel and structured content for improved usability.

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