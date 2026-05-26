Birgitta Visser, Renowned Author and Empowerment Coach, Says Self-Connection is the Missing Key to Better Mental Health

Birgitta Visser

During Mental Health Awareness Month, Visser says burnout, anxiety, and emotional exhaustion often begin when people stop paying attention to themselves

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Between financial pressure, work demands, family responsibilities, and the nonstop pace of modern life, many people are running on empty. During Mental Health Awareness Month, author, speaker, spiritual mentor, and Divine Channel Birgitta Visser is encouraging people to stop neglecting one of the most important relationships in their lives: the one they have with themselves.

According to the American Psychological Association’s 2025 Stress in America report, three-quarters of adults reported feeling increasingly stressed about the future, with uncertainty continuing to weigh heavily on emotional wellbeing. Visser believes many people unintentionally worsen their emotional health by neglecting their inner wellbeing and ignoring how they truly feel.

“Pay attention to you,” says Visser. “You are responsible for your health and your own wellbeing. Many people put their entire focus on work and finances, and very little effort into how they are actually feeling. When you understand that your wellbeing matters and take responsibility for it, burnout, anxiety, and fatigue become far less common.”

According to Visser, self-care is neither selfish nor something reserved for moments of crisis. Instead, she believes emotional wellness should be viewed as an ongoing personal responsibility; one that requires regular attention, self-awareness, and intentional effort.

Positive self-image and healthy self-talk should also be priorities, says Visser. According to her, the way people speak to themselves internally often shapes the direction of their lives.

“What a person thinks about themselves is ultimately who they turn out to be,” says Visser.

Buddha wisely stated, "The mind is everything. What you think, you become," serving as a powerful reminder that we are not passive recipients of fate, but rather the conscious architects of our own lives and the direction thereof. There’s no one else in the driver’s seat but you; ain’t no one else doing the steering.

The universe itself is mental in nature; you are mental in nature, meaning that our thoughts are not merely fleeting whispers within our skulls but powerful creative forces that shape the very fabric of our reality. All that we create comes from the mental imagery of our minds.

Our minds are like an endless film reel that produces its own reality according to the status quo of our mental input—don’t like it, change your mentality to change the mental input, producing a different outcome to your mentally created reality, from fiction to non-fiction in your outer world of a created receptivity.

When we look at our reflection in the mirror, there is no need to remain stuck—instead, we can consciously change our mentality, shift the input, and watch as our outer world transforms to reflect this new internal alignment. “Learning to be kind to yourself is important. That includes practicing gratitude, giving yourself grace, showing yourself compassion, learning forgiveness, pursuing your goals, and most importantly, choosing love.”

As conversations around mental health continue to grow, Visser says many people still struggle to recognize the early signs that something is wrong. Emotional exhaustion, irritability, chronic stress, poor sleep, and feeling disconnected from oneself are often signs that people have been ignoring their inner needs for too long.

“We have been conditioned to push through everything,” Visser explains. “People often wait until they are completely burned out before they stop and ask themselves how they are doing. But your body, your emotions, and your mind are always communicating with you. The question is: are you listening?”

Visser has written many articles on mental health and wellbeing, and during Mental Health Awareness Month, she hopes more people will stop waiting until burnout or emotional exhaustion becomes overwhelming before prioritizing themselves. Her message is simple: healing often begins by paying attention to yourself and living consciously; rather than having our mind full, it’s about being mindful.

You’ve got to love yourself, to heal yourself, and how can you ever heal yourself if you cannot love yourself nor forgive yourself, returning to the wholesome loving nature of who you most authentically are? When you change your mind, you change your vibe. And when you change your vibe, you change your life.

“You are the solution as much as you choose to be the problem to all of life’s created quandaries. At any time, you can change the décor of your world, and thus the outcome of your wanderings.”

~The Divine

For more information about Birgitta Visser and her work, visit Power Soul Healing

About Birgitta Visser

Birgitta Visser is a renowned author, speaker, spiritual mentor, Divine Channel, and Light Language Healer dedicated to helping people reconnect with themselves through self-awareness, healing, and personal transformation. Through her work, she encourages individuals to live with greater clarity, purpose, and emotional wellbeing.

To learn more, visit https://www.powersoulhealing.com/

Birgitta Visser is available for interviews.

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