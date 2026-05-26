Allied Fence & Gates Launches InsureFENCE℠ — the First Ai-Powered Insurance Scope Scanner for Fence Claims

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Fence & Gates, an insured and bonded fence contractor serving Martin County and Palm Beach County, today announced the launch of InsureFENCE℠, a proprietary Ai-powered tool that scans insurance Scope of Loss documents and compares carrier pricing against verified South Florida licensed contractor rates in real time.

InsureFENCE℠ is the first tool of its kind in the residential fencing industry. It allows Florida homeowners with active fence damage claims to upload their carrier's scope of loss or payout agreement and receive an instant, line-by-line comparison showing where the carrier's pricing falls short of actual market rates.



The Problem

Insurance carriers routinely generate scope estimates using national pricing databases that do not reflect Florida's higher material costs, building code requirements, and licensed contractor labor rates. Common omissions include removal and disposal, permit fees, wind-load upgrades, hurricane footers, Overhead & Profit (O&P), and more — often leaving homeowners underpaid by 40–60% on legitimate claims.

“We see it every week — a homeowner gets a check that doesn't come close to covering the actual cost of a proper rebuild,” said David H., owner of Allied Fence & Gates. “InsureFENCE℠ gives them the data they need before they accept a settlement or hire a contractor.”



How InsureFENCE℠ Works

The tool is integrated into the Allied Fence & Gates website at AlliedFenceAndGate.com/insurance. Homeowners with an active insurance claim:

→ Navigate to the Fence Estimator and indicate their project is insurance-related.

→ Upload the fencing portion of their Scope of Loss (PDF or image).

→ Enter their email address.

→ InsureFENCE℠ scans the document using advanced Ai, extracts every fencing line item, and compares each against a verified database of South Florida contractor pricing.

→ The homeowner receives an instant summary showing line items found, items missing, and the estimated pricing gap percentage.

→ Allied's insurance restoration team receives a full line-by-line report with red/green/yellow status indicators on every charge.



Real-World Example

A typical 180 LF wood privacy fence replacement in South Florida — the kind of job carriers routinely scope at 40–60% below actual licensed contractor rates. InsureFENCE℠ catches those gaps line by line.



Free to Use

InsureFENCE℠ is available at no cost to homeowners in the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County service areas. There is no obligation to hire Allied Fence for the rebuild.



About Allied Fence & Gates

Allied Fence & Gates is a subsidiary of Allied Aluminum, Fence and Rail, LLC, providing professional fence installation across Martin County and Palm Beach County, Florida. The company specializes in aluminum, PVC/vinyl, chain link, wood, and welded aluminum fencing, as well as insurance restoration work. AlliedFenceAndGate.com™ features AI-powered tools including a lot plan analyzer, instant fence estimator, digital contract signing, and now InsureFENCE℠.



About InsureFENCE℠

InsureFENCE℠ is a Service Marked(SM) Process Created, Owned, Protected and Copyrighted by Proxy1MEDIA LLC. The InsureFENCE℠ name, process, Ai-driven scope analysis methodology, and all associated branding are proprietary intellectual property. Learn more at https://insurefence.com.

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Media Contact:

Allied Fence & Gates

AlliedFenceAndGate.com

Email: sales@alliedaluminum.us

Phone: (772) 530-3127

Web: https://alliedfenceandgate.com

Links:

Insurance Restoration Page: https://alliedfenceandgate.com/insurance

InsureFENCE℠ Blog Post: https://alliedfenceandgate.com/blog/insurefence-ai-scope-scanner

Fence Estimator: https://alliedfenceandgate.com/estimator

Fence Calculator: https://alliedfenceandgate.com/calculator

AI Lot Plan Analyzer: https://alliedfenceandgate.com/upload-lot-plan

Contact: https://alliedfenceandgate.com/contact

InsureFENCE℠: https://insurefence.com

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