City & County of San Francisco Certificate of Honor and California State Assembly Certificate of Recognition
Thank you to the City and County of San Francisco Board of Supervisors and the California State Assembly f
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City & County of San Francisco Board of Supervisors and the California State Assembly recognize the contributions of its residents and organizations for community service.
On April 27, 2026, Rey Emmanuel Javier, also known by Rey Javier was recognized by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors with a Certificate of Honor for his work and dedication to fair and affordable housing.
Rey Javier was also recognized by the California State Assembly on May 24, 2026, with a Certificate of Recognition for his commitment to uplift the underserved communities and expand access to housing resources.
Rey Javier has served various local non-profits in San Francisco and the Bay Area. Rey Javier also previously served the Mayor's Office of Housing and Community Development in San Francisco.
Rey Emmanuel Javier
Housing and Community Advocate
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.