Ft. Meade Soldier Recognized by Local School District for Volunteering Skills and Time

FT. MEADE, MD- Anne Arundel County Public Schools recognized U.S. Army Staff. Sgt. Julio Hernandez as their Volunteer of the Month for his time spent with Pershing Hill Elementary School during a ceremony held at Ft. George G. Meade, Md., earlier this month.

Staff Sgt. Hernandez spent the last two years volunteering as the Pershing Hill Elementary School’s (PHES) event photographer and was recognized as the Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS)’ Volunteer of the Month for May 2026 during the ceremony. The ceremony also recognized the Educator and Employee of the Month.

Hernandez originally started volunteering to offer support to his wife, part of the staff at the school, and spend more time with his son, who is also a student at PHES.

He began his photography time at the school after the principal, Selicia Hardy, learned about his technical abilities and began offering special volunteer assignments to allow Hernandez to blend his passion for photography with his desire to serve his community.

“Seeing the staff and students really relish the imagery I provide for them is always a great feeling.” Hernandez said. “But beyond just the photos, knowing that I am actively doing something to improve and uplift my local community is even more rewarding.”

Hernandez says volunteering was mutually beneficial and helped him professionally by merging his technical skills with community service. “On one hand, it gives me a great sense of belonging in the community—it feels like a tailor-made volunteer job. On the other hand, it helps me professionally.” Adding, “Photography and mass communication are skills that only get better with repetition, so volunteering gives me those extra "reps."

He has always loved visual media and currently serves the Army as a 46S, Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist, with the 55th Public Affairs Company (Combat Camera), 114th Signal Battalion, and before that he served as a 25M (Multimedia Illustrator) and 46V (Visual Information Specialist).

Hernandez’s first position in the Army was 31B (Military Police) but relayed that he still spent his time coming up with creative ways to update unit branding and modernize imagery being used by his unit.

He is set to change units and installations soon but says, “I will still look for opportunities to give back.”

Hernandez also stressed the importance of volunteering and that anyone considering it shouldn’t feel overwhelmed by the time needed to do it. “Volunteering can be done in small chunks. There are big opportunities out there, but what I’ve learned is that there is a way to volunteer that fits every single person’s capacity.” Said Hernandez. “My advice is to just put yourself out there. Anything you do, no matter how big or small, has an impact and is rewarding in itself. Sure, you might get a citation, award, or trophy out of it, but the real reward is the impact you make. Just take that first step.”

Beyond the distinction of being named Volunteer of the Month, Hernandez has also headed a photography project with the school that garnered a letter of appreciation and his total hours logged earned him the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal.