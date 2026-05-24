Decision to Issue Chugach Electric Assn. Electrical Run Realignment Term Non-Exclusive Easement at Community Park Loop, Anchorage, AK

MHT 9201031

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to the provisions of AS 38.05.801 and 11 AAC 99, the Executive Director of the Alaska Mental Health Trust Land Office (TLO) has determined that it is in the best interest of the Alaska Mental Health Trust and its beneficiaries to complete non-exclusive term easement of certain Trust land to the Chugach Electric Association. The basis for this determination is explained in a written best interest decision prepared by the Executive Director pursuant to 11 AAC 99.040.

The Trust land affected by the decision is located in Anchorage, Alaska, and is more particularly described as: An easement 1,507.66 feet long and 20 feet wide within a portion of Lots 1 and 3 of Block 1 and Tract 3A, of Community Park Alaska Subdivision, according to the plat filed in the Anchorage Recording District on September 4, 1985, as Plat No. 85-218, containing 0.75 acres, more or less, , located within Section 21, Township 13 North, Range 3 West, Seward Meridian, containing approximately 0.75 acres (MH Parcel(s) SM-1523, SM-1524). Final acreage is dependent on a future as-built survey.

Persons who believe that the written decision should be altered because it is not in the best interest of the Trust or its beneficiaries, or because the decision is inconsistent with Trust management principles set out in 11 AAC 99.020, or any other provision of 11 AAC 99, must provide written comments on or before 4:30 PM, June 23, 2026. Comments should be submitted to the TLO at 2600 Cordova Street, Suite 201, Anchorage, AK 99503, or by fax (907) 269-8905 or email mhtlo@alaska.gov. Following the comment deadline, the Executive Director will consider timely comments that question the decision on the basis of the best interest of the Alaska Mental Health Trust and its beneficiaries or inconsistency with 11 AAC 99, and the best interest decision may be changed in response to such written comments or other information. Commenting parties will be provided a copy of the final best interest decision after the end of the notice period.

To be eligible to file for reconsideration of the best interest decision, or to file a subsequent appeal to the Superior Court, a person must have submitted written comments during the notice period. Eligible persons will have twenty (20) calendar days after published notice of or receipt of the final written decision to request that the Executive Director reconsider the decision under 11 AAC 99.060(b).

Copies of the written decision are available at the Trust Land Office, or at https://alaskamentalhealthtrust.org/trust-land-office/. If you have any questions concerning this action, please contact the Trust Land Office at (907) 269-8658.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Alaska Mental Health Trust is prepared to accommodate individuals with disabilities. Please contact the Trust Land Office at (907) 269-8658 for assistance. Requests for assistance must be received at least 96 hours prior to the comment deadline in order to ensure that any necessary accommodations can be provided.

The Executive Director of the TLO reserves the right to waive technical defects in this notice or to amend, postpone, or vacate the best interest decision.

To see the full Best Interest Decision and Public Notice COMBINED click the below link:

https://alaskamentalhealthtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/9201031_Best-Interest-Decision-and-Public-Notice-COMBINED.pdf