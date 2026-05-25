KUBB® Fanless Ultra X7 Brings Local AI and Silent High-Performance Computing to a 12 × 12 cm Format

About

Founded in 2002 in Toulouse, France, Kubb® embodies a singular vision of computing—where technology becomes an object of design, and performance is expressed through form. Unveiled in 2014, the Kubb® cube introduced a new approach to computing: a compact, architectural system designed to integrate seamlessly into its environment. Over the years, Kubb® has received multiple international awards recognizing its excellence in design and innovation, reinforcing its position at the intersection of technology and aesthetics. Today, Kubb® develops high-performance systems that combine proprietary engineering, minimalist design and carefully selected components from leading partners such as Intel® and AMD. Kubb® is more than a computer—it is a design-driven vision of technology where elegance, integration and performance become one.