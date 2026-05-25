KUBB® Fanless Ultra X7 Brings Local AI and Silent High-Performance Computing to a 12 × 12 cm Format
KUBB® Fanless Ultra X7 combines local AI acceleration, Intel® Arc™ graphics and silent fanless engineering in an ultra-compact 12 × 12 cm design.
KUBB® Fanless Ultra X7 delivers silent AI computing, Intel® Arc™ graphics and fanless engineering in a premium ultra-compact desktop environment.
Powered by the new Intel® Core™ Ultra X7 358H, KUBB® Fanless combines 50 TOPS AI, Intel® Arc™ graphics and silent fanless computing in 12 × 12 cm.
Local artificial intelligence meets absolute silence.
BLEU JOUR announces the arrival of the new KUBB® Fanless powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra X7 358H processor — a new generation of fanless mini PCs designed for modern professional environments requiring artificial intelligence, edge computing, silence, reliability and ultra-compact integration.
Measuring only 12 × 12 cm, the KUBB® Fanless once again pushes the boundaries of compact computing by combining next-generation Intel® Core™ Ultra architecture, Intel® AI Boost acceleration, advanced Intel® Arc™ graphics, a fully fanless thermal design and the iconic KUBB® design language.
This approach delivers true high-performance professional computing in an ultra-compact format, completely silent and engineered for long-term reliability.
A NEW GENERATION OF FANLESS COMPUTING
Already recognized for its unique vision of silent and design-oriented mini PCs, the KUBB® Fanless range now evolves with the integration of the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra and AMD Ryzen™ AI platforms.
The new Ultra X7 358H configuration represents the most advanced evolution ever introduced within the Fanless range.
Designed for the next generation of local AI workloads, it integrates:
a latest-generation hybrid Intel® Core™ Ultra architecture,
an Intel® AI Boost NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS,
next-generation Intel® Arc™ graphics,
high-speed DDR5 memory,
NVMe Gen4 storage,
and full professional connectivity including Thunderbolt™ 4 / USB4, HDMI™ 2.1 and 2.5 GbE Ethernet.
This architecture enables local AI processing while maintaining low power consumption and completely silent operation.
FANLESS, THROUGH ENGINEERING
Designing a truly fanless computer is not simply about removing a fan.
The entire system must be engineered around thermal dissipation, power efficiency and long-term stability.
Every component integrated into the KUBB® Fanless is carefully selected to operate reliably without active cooling, balancing computing power, energy consumption and thermal performance.
The KUBB® Fanless structure itself acts as a high-conductivity thermal dissipator, naturally spreading heat throughout the chassis.
This approach provides:
completely silent operation,
zero vibration,
reduced dust accumulation,
and exceptional long-term stability.
No fan.
No noise.
No mechanical maintenance.
An architecture particularly suited for professional environments, silent workspaces, meeting rooms, medical applications, retail, education and edge AI deployments.
LOCAL AI IN 12 × 12 CM
With up to 50 TOPS of NPU performance, the new KUBB® Fanless Ultra X7 is built for next-generation AI workloads.
Intel® AI Boost technology accelerates local processing for intelligent assistants, AI workflows, automation, recognition systems, data analysis, assisted creation and edge AI applications.
Combined with Intel® Arc™ graphics, this architecture also delivers significant performance gains for multimedia, professional and creative workloads while maintaining optimized power efficiency.
Unlike cloud-dependent infrastructures, local processing offers enhanced privacy, lower latency, greater data control and faster responsiveness.
This positioning makes the KUBB® Fanless particularly relevant for organizations looking to integrate artificial intelligence directly at the edge of their operations.
ICONIC DESIGN, INVISIBLE TECHNOLOGY
Since 2014, KUBB® has developed a different vision of computing.
Far from traditional industrial mini PCs, KUBB® considers the computer as a true technological and architectural object, designed to integrate naturally into professional and contemporary environments.
The KUBB® Fanless retains the brand’s iconic design language:
minimalist geometry,
compact proportions,
pure lines,
premium materials,
and seamless integration.
This approach to design and engineering was notably recognized with the prestigious Red Dot Design Award in 2021.
On the KUBB® Fanless, thermal dissipation itself becomes part of the product’s visual identity. The chassis fins actively contribute to passive cooling, transforming thermal constraints into a distinctive design signature.
The result:
a compact, silent and elegant computer where technology, performance and design merge into a format measuring only 12 × 12 cm.
AVAILABILITY
The new KUBB® Fanless Ultra X7 is now available in multiple finishes:
Graphite
Bronze
12 (Blue)
The range is also available with several Intel® Core™ Ultra and AMD Ryzen™ AI platforms to address different levels of performance and professional workloads.
More information:
www.kubb.eu
ABOUT KUBB®
KUBB® is a French computer brand known for its exclusive and timeless designs.
Since 2014, the brand has developed a unique approach combining technological innovation, compactness, silence and elegance. Every KUBB® system is designed as a durable technological object capable of integrating naturally into modern professional and personal environments.
From ultra-compact mini PCs to high-performance workstations, KUBB® promotes a vision of computing where design and engineering become one.
Remaining faithful to this philosophy, KUBB® systems are designed and assembled in Europe with particular attention paid to manufacturing quality, component selection and product durability. This approach allows the brand to deliver premium systems that meet the demands of modern professional environments while maintaining a high level of quality control and integration.
JEAN-CHRISTOPHE AGOBERT
KUBB
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