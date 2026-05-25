Shobana Gomes Reveals the 'Faction' Formula Behind Her Best-Sellers with Launch of Faction Revolution Modules 1-3
Discover the all-new Faction blueprint to get your books into Amazon's bestseller list.
The mastery of the Faction method has established Shobana as a reputable voice in ancient and classical literature, and other categories. Her unique creative blueprint requires a meticulous balance: maintaining historical integrity while crafting effective, evocative, and emotionally resonant prose. This technique was brilliantly demonstrated in her indigenous work, The Children of Sun, where Shobana connected the deep spiritual, architectural, and political history of the ancient Inca civilisation to an immersive fantasy framework. The book achieved literary acclaim, securing No. 1 rankings across multiple Amazon markets and genres, including Indigenous, Historical Fiction, and Epic Fantasy literature.
Shobana's cultural and structural innovations have not gone unnoticed by the global community. She was recently honoured with an exclusive invitation to serve as a guest panellist and speaker at the prestigious LACCS-UK, LACCS-Worldwide 26th Women's Forum 2026. Representing the vibrant diaspora of writers, she used the international platform to discuss women's leadership in the humanities and the preservation of global indigenous histories through contemporary literature, especially children's literature, which she is very passionate about.
"With The Faction Revolution Modules 1-3, my goal is to hand this structural blueprint to authors and readers worldwide, empowering them to discover historical truths that have turned into spellbinding, award-winning literary masterpieces. Faction is the integration of facts into a fiction genre." - Shobana
The new training modules offer a deep look into the mechanics of her writing process. Module 1 introduces writers to proper source citation and factual authentication; Module 2 reveals the structural strategies for weaving narrative without compromising on historical relevance; and Module 3 provides concrete steps for emotional pacing and creating high-impact visibility to achieve Amazon best-seller rankings. Shobana has used her book, The Children of the Sun, as her case study.
Readers, aspiring authors, and educational institutions can purchase her books and explore her signature framework directly through her newly rebranded digital bookstore, Shobana Gomes' Bookstore. The Faction Revolution Modules 1-3, now retailing at a special promotional price of USD 0.99, can be purchased at her bookstore here: https://shobanagomesbookstore.blogspot.com.
Updates, literary essays, news, and poetry are regularly featured on her professional blog, SHOBANA, and her author newsletter, Shobana's Musings.
Media & Submission Contact Details:
Author Name: Shobana Gomes
Email Address: info@shobanagomes.live
Official Website: https://shobanagomes.live
Digital Storefront: https://shobanagomesbookstore.blogspot.com
Featured Book Link: The Children of Sun on Amazon
LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shobanagomes
Shobana Gomes
Creative Writing with Shobana
info@shobanagomes.live
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The Children of the Sun: The Incas of the Ancient Civilization of Peru
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