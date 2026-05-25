Shobana Gomes Reveals the 'Faction' Formula Behind Her Best-Sellers with Launch of Faction Revolution Modules 1-3

Author & Poet Launch of The Faction Revolution Modules 1-3 on Tik Tok.

Discover the all-new Faction blueprint to get your books into Amazon's bestseller list.

Treasure the poetic moments of your life; you'll never experience them twice.” — Shobana Gomes

SUBANG JAYA, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning Malaysian poet and author Shobana Gomes has officially announced the launch of her highly anticipated masterclass curriculum, “The Faction Revolution Modules 1-3.” This groundbreaking educational training guide formalises her innovative "Faction" storytelling methodology, a technique that infuses intensive, verified historical research with imaginative fiction narrative. The launch comes on the heels of her latest literary success, The Children of Sun : Incas of Ancient Peru, which surged to the top of Amazon’s Best-Seller lists on publication last year.The mastery of the Faction method has established Shobana as a reputable voice in ancient and classical literature, and other categories. Her unique creative blueprint requires a meticulous balance: maintaining historical integrity while crafting effective, evocative, and emotionally resonant prose. This technique was brilliantly demonstrated in her indigenous work, The Children of Sun, where Shobana connected the deep spiritual, architectural, and political history of the ancient Inca civilisation to an immersive fantasy framework. The book achieved literary acclaim, securing No. 1 rankings across multiple Amazon markets and genres, including Indigenous, Historical Fiction, and Epic Fantasy literature.Shobana's cultural and structural innovations have not gone unnoticed by the global community. She was recently honoured with an exclusive invitation to serve as a guest panellist and speaker at the prestigious LACCS-UK, LACCS-Worldwide 26th Women's Forum 2026. Representing the vibrant diaspora of writers, she used the international platform to discuss women's leadership in the humanities and the preservation of global indigenous histories through contemporary literature, especially children's literature, which she is very passionate about."With The Faction Revolution Modules 1-3, my goal is to hand this structural blueprint to authors and readers worldwide, empowering them to discover historical truths that have turned into spellbinding, award-winning literary masterpieces. Faction is the integration of facts into a fiction genre." - ShobanaThe new training modules offer a deep look into the mechanics of her writing process. Module 1 introduces writers to proper source citation and factual authentication; Module 2 reveals the structural strategies for weaving narrative without compromising on historical relevance; and Module 3 provides concrete steps for emotional pacing and creating high-impact visibility to achieve Amazon best-seller rankings. Shobana has used her book, The Children of the Sun, as her case study.Readers, aspiring authors, and educational institutions can purchase her books and explore her signature framework directly through her newly rebranded digital bookstore, Shobana Gomes' Bookstore . The Faction Revolution Modules 1-3, now retailing at a special promotional price of USD 0.99, can be purchased at her bookstore here: https://shobanagomesbookstore.blogspot.com Updates, literary essays, news, and poetry are regularly featured on her professional blog, SHOBANA, and her author newsletter, Shobana's Musings.Media & Submission Contact Details:Author Name: Shobana GomesEmail Address: info@shobanagomes.liveOfficial Website: https://shobanagomes.live Digital Storefront: https://shobanagomesbookstore.blogspot.com Featured Book Link: The Children of Sun on AmazonLinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shobanagomes

The Children of the Sun: The Incas of the Ancient Civilization of Peru

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