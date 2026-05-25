Massachusetts Author Roan Miles Releases The Truth Within, A Powerful Children’s Book for Mental Health Awareness Month

'The Truth Within' by Author Roan Miles Pic1 'The Truth Within' by Author Roan Miles Pic2 'The Truth Within' by Author Roan Miles Pic3

A deeply moving story that reminds young readers they are not alone, that the waves of emotion will pass, and that truth always finds its way to the surface.

HOLLISTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Holliston, Massachusetts author Roan Miles officially announces her newest book, The Truth Within , now available on Amazon Kindle. Written for older children and young adults, the book speaks directly to those quietly fighting inner battles, whether from betrayal, heartbreak, deep emotional wounds, or the crushing weight of being judged in a world where false information spreads rapidly and truth is easily bent. A paperback edition is forthcoming.The Truth Within arrives at a critical moment. Mental health challenges among young people have reached unprecedented levels, with one in five children and adolescents experiencing a mental health condition. Yet many suffer in silence, convinced that no one understands what they are going through. Roan Miles wrote this book because she believes these struggles deserve to be seen, named, and spoken about openly.The book takes readers on an honest and raw emotional journey, walking alongside them through the darkness of self-doubt, the pain of betrayal, and the disorienting experience of having one's truth distorted or dismissed. With gentle but powerful storytelling, The Truth Within reminds its readers that the storm they are weathering will pass, that the waves of emotion will settle, and that no matter how loudly lies are told, truth will always come to light."In these modern times, truth can feel fragile. Young people today are navigating a world where false information spreads like wildfire and judgment comes instantly. I wrote this book for every young person who has ever felt alone in their struggle, who has had their truth twisted or questioned, and who needed someone to tell them: you are not alone, and the truth within you will always prevail." — Roan Miles, AuthorThe Truth Within is the latest addition to Roan's growing Stories by R. Miles collection, which includes her debut children's book Mandy's Gold, a story crafted to spark meaningful conversations about kindness, friendship, and healthy boundaries. While Mandy's Gold speaks to younger children, The Truth Within marks a significant and intentional expansion of Roan's mission to reach readers at every stage of growing up. Here is a recent article published about the book Roan Miles brings a uniquely grounded perspective to her storytelling. A corporate professional, farm owner, entrepreneur, and mother of two, she draws her inspiration from the world around her, from the rhythms of farm life to the complexities of modern professional life and the everyday moments of raising children in today's world. She believes that storytelling is one of the most powerful tools for helping young minds understand themselves and the world they live in.The Truth Within Kindle eBook is available now on Amazon. Readers who prefer a physical copy can look forward to the paperback edition, coming soon.🛒 Order now: https://www.amazon.com/Truth-Within-R-Miles-ebook/dp/B0GZG22HF5 About Roan MilesRoan Miles is a corporate professional, farm owner, entrepreneur, and children's book author based in Holliston, Massachusetts. Married with two children, she draws her greatest inspiration from family life, farm life, and a deep desire to pass meaningful life lessons to the next generation through storytelling. Her Stories by R. Miles collection includes Mandy's Gold and The Truth Within, both available on Amazon. The Truth Within was lovingly edited by her husband T. Miles, a reflection of the family values and shared mission that run through every story she tells.The author can be contacted via the official website www.roanmiles.com

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