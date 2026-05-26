Mendez Law Office Expands Federal Immigration Practice to Personal Injury

Attorney Matthew Mendez, owner of Mendez Law Office

Established Houston firm known for federal immigration and habeas corpus litigation adds personal injury services for the city's Spanish-speaking community

When someone in that community is hurt in a crash or on a worksite, they need a lawyer who answers the phone in Spanish, who understands their family, and who will fight for them.” — Matthew Mendez, Founding Attorney, Mendez Law Office, PLLC

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mendez Law Office Expands Bilingual Houston Practice to Include Personal Injury , Workplace Injuries, and Wrongful DeathEstablished Houston firm known for federal immigration and habeas corpus litigation adds personal injury services for the city's Spanish-speaking community Mendez Law Office, PLLC, the Houston-based bilingual law firm known for its federal immigration and habeas corpus practice, today announced the expansion of its services to include personal injury matters. The firm will represent victims of automobile accidents, workplace injuries, wrongful death claims, and related personal injury matters throughout Houston and the surrounding counties.The personal injury practice will operate under the existing Mendez Law Office brand, which has served Houston's immigrant and Spanish-speaking community for years from its office at 6300 Gulfton Street."Our clients come to us when their lives have been disrupted, whether by ICE detention, a criminal charge, a workplace accident, or a serious crash on the road," said Matthew Mendez, the firm's founding attorney. "We've spent years building trust with families in this community. Expanding into personal injury allows us to be there for those same families when they need help in another difficult moment, in their own language, with attorneys who already know them."Mr. Mendez and the firm's attorneys have represented hundreds of families in federal proceedings across all four United States District Courts in Texas (Southern, Northern, Eastern, and Western) and before the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. The firm's federal docket includes immigration-detention habeas corpus litigation, including matters arising in the wake of the Fifth Circuit's recent decision in Buenrostro-Mendez v. Bondi, which addressed challenges to prolonged ICE detention under the Immigration and Nationality Act.Mendez Law Office has grown to more than twelve attorneys and over forty staff since its founding. The firm is fully bilingual in English and Spanish.Mr. Mendez is licensed to practice in Texas and is finalizing his admission to the Arizona State Bar. He is admitted to all four federal district courts in Texas and to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit."Houston's Hispanic community has been the foundation of our practice from the start," Mr. Mendez said. "When someone in that community is hurt in a crash or on a worksite, they need a lawyer who answers the phone in Spanish, who understands their family, and who will fight for them. That is what we are building."The firm will handle most personal injury matters in-house. Specialized or out-of-scope matters will be referred to trusted co-counsel when appropriate. Mendez Law Office is also actively expanding its immigration and personal injury work into Arizona.About Mendez Law Office, PLLCMendez Law Office, PLLC is a bilingual Houston-based law firm representing clients in immigration, federal habeas corpus, criminal defense, and personal injury matters. The firm operates from 6300 Gulfton Street in Houston and serves clients across Texas. Learn more at https://mendezlawoffice.com or https://abogadomendez.com Media Contact:Veronica Salinas, Executive AssistantMendez Law Office, PLLC6300 Gulfton Street, Houston, Texas 77081(346) 205-4343veronica@mendezlawoffice.com###Mendez Law Office, PLLC is responsible for the content of this release. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.