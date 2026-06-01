Skyler Fortucci's Cards For Hospitalized Kids School Chapter, Delivers 700+ Handmade Cards to Children Nationwide

Skyler Fortucci Cards For Hospitalized Kids Logo Cards For Hospitalized Kids Cards Cards For Hospitalized Kids Holiday Cards Cards For Hospitalized Kids Chapter Meeting

MILLBURN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For children spending days, weeks, or even months in hospitals, even the smallest moments of kindness can break through days filled with uncertainty, treatments, and unfamiliar routines. A colorful drawing, an encouraging message, or a handmade card can remind a child that someone is thinking of them beyond the walls of a hospital room, especially when friends and family cannot always be there at every moment. For Skyler Fortucci, creating those reminders of support and connection became the foundation for something much larger.

What began as writing cards alongside her mother as a simple act of kindness eventually grew into Fortucci launching a student-led chapter of Cards For Hospitalized Kids (CFHK) at Millburn High School. Through the club, she brings together students from across grade levels to create handmade cards filled with uplifting messages, colorful drawings, stickers, and words of encouragement for children staying in hospitals. The cards are then sent to CFHK for distribution to children’s hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses across the country.

Fortucci was inspired after seeing a family friend’s cousin navigate Evans Disease and spend long periods of time in and out of hospitals. Knowing someone so young and full of energy face repeated hospital stays made her think about how difficult and isolating that experience could feel for children and their families. Wanting to find a way to bring comfort and encouragement to kids during those challenging moments, she discovered Cards For Hospitalized Kids and realized that even a simple handmade card could remind a child that people were thinking of them and cheering them on.

After being accepted as an official chapter through Cards For Hospitalized Kids, Fortucci launched the new chapter as a school club with the support of her faculty advisor. While building momentum and encouraging more students to get involved initially took time, the club steadily grew and developed a strong group of students dedicated to the cause. As chapter leader, Fortucci serves as the primary point of communication between her school chapter and the national organization, helping coordinate updates and maintain ongoing communication surrounding the organization’s efforts. Club members now meet twice a month to create handmade cards filled with uplifting messages, colorful drawings, stickers, and words of encouragement before sending them to CFHK for distribution to children across the country.

Since launching the club, Fortucci and her peers have created more than 700 handmade cards, surpassing her original goal of 500 cards. What began as a small effort has continued expanding beyond school meetings, bringing card making activities into family gatherings, library events, and other community spaces where more people can participate in spreading encouragement to hospitalized children. For Fortucci, one of the most meaningful parts of the experience has been watching a simple act of kindness grow into something that brings people together both inside and outside of school.

“I’m proud that something I originally just enjoyed doing on my own turned into an opportunity to bring so many people together,” Fortucci said. “Seeing my friends, family, and classmates get excited to make these cards and knowing they’re helping kids smile during such a scary time has been incredibly rewarding.”

Nicole Rothenberger, an English teacher at Millburn High School and advisor for the Cards For Hospitalized Kids chapter, has watched Fortucci grow a simple act of kindness into a community effort that brings students together through compassion. While reflecting on Fortucci’s impact, Rothenberger shared, “Through her dedicated leadership of the Millburn Chapter of Cards For Hospitalized Kids, Skyler has proven that true leadership is not only about directing others, but about guiding a community to lift up those who need it most. She is organized, communicates clearly, and is highly effective in her role.”

Fortucci hopes to continue growing the chapter throughout the rest of her high school experience while helping create a strong foundation that future students can continue building on in the years ahead. She’s already expanded card making gatherings beyond school by bringing them into spaces such as Temple B’nai Jeshurun, libraries, senior communities, and family holidays, while hoping to continue the experience in even more community settings. Looking ahead, Fortucci also hopes to continue the organization in college by starting a new chapter and bringing even more students together through the cause.

Those interested in supporting Fortucci’s efforts can get involved by creating cards, volunteering, or participating in card collection through Cards For Hospitalized Kids. For more information and opportunities to get involved, follow @cfhkclubmhs on Instagram and visit the Cards For Hospitalized Kids website.

About Skyler Fortucci

Skyler Fortucci is a student at Millburn High School in Millburn, New Jersey. She is a member of the Italian Honor Society and currently serves as co-chair of Strut For The Cure, a student-led fashion show fundraiser supporting the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Fortucci also works with students through Temple B’nai Jeshurun’s Hebrew school program, where she helps lead educational activities and has incorporated Cards For Hospitalized Kids card making projects into classroom experiences.

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Skyler Fortucci

skylerfortuccicollege2027@gmail.com

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