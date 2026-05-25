Danny Hayes II and 33 Agency Launch Strategic AI Advisory and Infrastructure Planning Practice

33 Agency

Senior Advisor Danny Hayes II will help organizations evaluate AI infrastructure, governance, cybersecurity, and implementation strategy

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 33 Agency LLC (“33 Agency”) today announced the launch of its Strategic AI Advisory and Infrastructure Planning Practice, led in part by Senior Advisor Keary “Danny” Hayes II , to support enterprise, infrastructure, healthcare, telecommunications, logistics, and public-sector organizations evaluating responsible artificial intelligence implementation strategies.The advisory practice is designed to help organizations assess AI readiness, evaluate infrastructure requirements, strengthen governance planning, improve cybersecurity coordination, and develop institutionally credible implementation strategies while maintaining operational oversight and protection of sensitive information.33 Agency stated the practice will focus on helping clients approach AI adoption with greater operational discipline, governance visibility, implementation clarity, and long-term strategic alignment. The firm said demand continues to increase among organizations seeking practical AI planning guidance rather than speculative or hype-driven technology discussions.33 Agency’s advisory team will support qualified clients with AI readiness assessments, infrastructure strategy, implementation planning, procurement preparation, vendor evaluation, governance frameworks, cybersecurity coordination, operational documentation, stakeholder communications, and enterprise modernization planning.The practice is not being launched as an AI software platform, securities offering, or public technology product. Instead, 33 Agency stated the initiative is structured as a strategic advisory practice focused on helping organizations evaluate operational risk, implementation sequencing, governance standards, vendor selection, and long-term infrastructure planning before committing significant operational or capital resources.“Many organizations are not looking for hype. They are looking for structure,” said Danny Hayes II , Senior Advisor at 33 Agency. “They want to understand where AI can improve operations, what infrastructure is required, how to protect sensitive information, and how to maintain responsible oversight. Our role is to help clients approach these projects clearly, responsibly, and strategically.”According to 33 Agency, Danny Hayes II will support projects involving AI governance, enterprise modernization, infrastructure planning, cybersecurity coordination, implementation sequencing, workflow modernization, and institutional technology planning initiatives.The Strategic AI Advisory and Infrastructure Planning Practice is expected to focus on projects involving enterprise operations, healthcare systems, telecommunications infrastructure, logistics coordination, compliance operations, procurement readiness, cybersecurity environments, and public-sector modernization initiatives where accountability, governance standards, and security controls are essential.A central focus of the practice is organizational control and governance discipline. 33 Agency believes many institutions will prefer AI implementation strategies that allow organizations to maintain oversight of operational systems, proprietary workflows, strategic planning processes, and sensitive information rather than relying entirely on external platforms without clearly defined governance structures.Where appropriate, 33 Agency may also assist clients with procurement-readiness and vendor-evaluation initiatives, including helping organizations identify and evaluate qualified implementation partners, infrastructure providers, engineering teams, cybersecurity specialists, legal advisors, and operational consultants before initiatives move into formal procurement, deployment, contracting, or financing stages.Any financing, securities-related activity, banking activity, brokerage activity, or regulated financial service would only be conducted through appropriately licensed third parties where required. 33 Agency does not present the advisory practice as a substitute for legal, accounting, engineering, cybersecurity, financial, or regulated professional advice.Danny Hayes II is a Senior Advisor at 33 Agency focused on AI governance, enterprise modernization, infrastructure planning, cybersecurity coordination, implementation strategy, and institutional advisory initiatives. Additional professional information is available on his LinkedIn profile.About 33 Agency33 Agency is a strategic advisory firm supporting select clients across government affairs, infrastructure strategy, procurement readiness, institutional communications, enterprise modernization, and emerging technology planning. The firm helps organizations develop governance structures, operational frameworks, and institutionally credible implementation plans for complex enterprise and public-private initiatives.

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