Salaknib 2026: Four-nation medical exchange sharpens regional readiness

FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines— Service members from the U.S. Army, Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and Australian Defence Force (ADF) participated in a multinational medical exchange during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise on May 19, 2026.

“The exchange was born out of the need to understand the capabilities of our partner nations at all levels,” said Maj. Ryan Hollist, the 25th Infantry Division Deputy Surgeon. Hollist served as the lead officer for service members from the U.S. Army Fort Magsaysay Role 2 and the Australian Defence Force 1st Health Battalion, which hosts the primary joint medical facilities during the exercise.

The exchange began at the Japanese medical facility at Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, where Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Capt. Kayo Shibata led participants on a tour of the site.

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force personnel focused heavily on preventing heat injuries, noting the extreme temperatures service members encounter while operating in the Philippines. As a practical solution, they showcased plum paste hydration supplements, which are rich in essential minerals and nutrients and designed to combat dehydration.

The tour also included Armed Forces of the Philippines facilities, where personnel discussed emergency response, dental services, and overall medical readiness capabilities that provide critical support in keeping soldiers healthy and fit to train. The hosts showcased a newly constructed emergency room, fully equipped with life-saving equipment, alongside recently expanded patient holding areas and laboratory spaces.

Participants then visited the U.S. Army Role 2 facility to observe its X-ray, physical therapy, behavioral health, pharmacy, and laboratory assets. The site also displayed its patient hold, ground medical evacuation, and emergency damage control operations, while service members traded strategies on hydration management and heat mitigation.

“I think the biggest takeaway was the shared risks that were evaluated for our service members. The way we jointly mitigated the risk gave us the best outcome for all of our soldiers,” said Hollist.

Cpl. Sarah Bodilsen, an Australian Defence Force medic assigned to the 1st Health Battalion, stated that she plans to implement these shared insights and bring the knowledge gained during the exchange back to her unit.

“Visiting the JGSDF and U.S. Army health capabilities allowed me, as part of the ADF, to broaden my knowledge on our partner nations’ health capabilities and understand how we can collaborate effectively to achieve optimal health for our soldiers,” Bodilsen said.

The medical exchange provided an opportunity for multinational learning and collaboration among the U.S. Army, AFP, ADF, and JGSDF forces.

Asked if he would participate in a similar exchange in the future, Hollist responded, “Absolutely, and hopefully we’ll be able to do more. The next step is a medical exercise in itself.”

JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance combined operational effectiveness, refine multidomain operations, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific.