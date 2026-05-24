New Audible Audiobook 'Total Fitness Simplified' Offers Unique Approach to Health and Wellness

Total Fitness Simplified Audiobook In Control Fitness and Health

This audiobook takes a unique approach to health and wellness by focusing on self-awareness in strength training, cardiovascular training and nutrition.

The first wealth is health.” — Emerson

SPARKS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The audiobook delves into the concept of self-awareness in fitness and health, encouraging listeners to understand their bodies and their limits. This mindfulness approach is beneficial for all levels of fitness, from beginners to intermediate to advanced athletes, and offers valuable insights. Consistency and awareness is emphasized. It provides practical tips on how to calculate BMR (basal metabolic rate) and heart rate, helping individuals tailer their workouts and nutrition plans to their specific goals and needs.In addition, the audiobook highlights the importance of balance in fitness, health and overall wellness . It address the common issue of "weekend warriors", who push themselves too hard on the weekends and neglect their fitness during the week. It also offers valuable insights for pickleball players, a popular sport among older athletes, on how to maintain a healthy balance between strength and cardiovascular training. The audiobook emphasizes the importance of setting realistic limits and listening to one's body to avoid injury and burnout. It also deals with the proper approach to the well known phrase "Just do it!" and the importance of balance as we age."Total Fitness Simplified" is a must-listen for anyone looking to improve their overall health and wellness. With its unique approach to fitness and wellness, focusing on self-awareness and balance, this audiobook offers valuable information for individuals of all fitness levels. We encourage everyone to give it a listen and take their first step towards a healthier and happier lifestyle.

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