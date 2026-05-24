Senator Umberg Provides Update on Garden Grove Chemical Leak Situation

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — Today, Senator Thomas J. Umberg (D-Santa Ana) was on site and briefed by emergency response officials this morning regarding the ongoing hazardous materials situation in Garden Grove involving a chemical storage tank at an aerospace facility.

Emergency officials advised today that the tank's temperature has been increasing, and first responders, hazardous materials experts, and scientific teams continue working around the clock to stabilize the situation. Authorities warned that the threat of a leak or explosion still appears imminent at this time.

“This remains a serious and evolving situation,” said Senator Umberg. “My office is coordinating closely with local, county, state and federal agencies to ensure residents have accurate information, resources and support. The safety of our community is the highest priority.”

This morning, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in Orange County in response to the ongoing chemical incident in Garden Grove and announced additional shelter sites and emergency resources for impacted residents.

Residents can read the Governor’s announcement here and view the full emergency proclamation here .

Evacuation orders remain in place. Residents are strongly urged to continue following all instructions from emergency personnel and local authorities.

According to emergency officials, the current evacuation zone includes areas:

North of Trask Avenue

South of Ball Road

East of Valley View Street

West of Dale Street

For the latest evacuation zone information and shelter availability updates, residents should visit: ocsheriff.gov/resources-during-disaster .

Residents within the evacuation area should leave immediately and avoid the impacted zone until officials determine it is safe to return.

EVACUATION CENTERS

Savanna High School (still accepting evacuees)

301 N. Gilbert St.

Anaheim, CA

Oceanview High School (still accepting evacuees)

17071 Gothard St.

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

John F. Kennedy High School (still accepting evacuees)

8281 Walker St.

La Palma, CA 90623

Freedom Hall

16801 Euclid St.

Fountain Valley, CA

Garden Grove Sports & Recreation Center

13641 Deodara Dr.

Garden Grove, CA 92844

Cypress Community Center

5700 Orange Ave.

Cypress, CA 90630

IMPORTANT HOTLINE

Orange County Public Information Hotline:

(714) 628-7085

OFFICIAL UPDATES & NEWS COVERAGE

Residents are encouraged to follow official emergency channels and trusted local news outlets for live updates:

Senator Umberg’s office will continue monitoring the situation closely and provide updates as more information becomes available.

###

Senator Thomas J. Umberg represents the 34th Senate District, which includes the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Fullerton, Garden Grove, La Habra, Orange, Placentia, Santa Ana, and East and South Whittier. Umberg is a retired U.S. Army Colonel, former federal prosecutor, and small businessman. He and his wife, Brigadier General Robin Umberg, USA (ret.), live in Orange County.