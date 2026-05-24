Before His Face Invites Believers to Rediscover the Transforming Presence and Nearness of God

Before His Face: Rediscovering the Presence We Were Made For by Dave Cutar

Dave Cutar delivers a Scripture-rich message inviting believers to rediscover intimacy with God, spiritual identity, and life in His presence.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Before His Face: Rediscovering the Presence We Were Made For, author Dave Cutar offers readers a deeply spiritual and biblically grounded invitation to rediscover the nearness of God and the identity humanity was created to live in. Through Scripture, pastoral insight, and decades of ministry experience, the book challenges readers to move beyond routine religion and return to a life shaped by daily communion with God’s presence.

Beginning with the story of Eden and continuing through the revelation of Jesus Christ, Cutar explores the central biblical truth that humanity was created to live before the face of God. He explains how spiritual emptiness, identity confusion, and disconnection often stem from humanity’s separation from God’s presence, and how Christ restores not only relationship with God, but also the true identity of every believer.

Throughout the book, readers are guided through themes such as spiritual awareness, intimacy with God, restoration, and transformation through His presence. Cutar also examines the difference between temporary moments of spiritual visitation and a continual life of habitation in God’s presence. His message encourages believers to cultivate a deeper awareness of God that impacts every area of life, faith, and personal identity.

The inspiration behind Before His Face comes from Cutar’s desire to call believers back to authentic relationship with God rather than passive or routine Christianity. Drawing from more than thirty years of ministry, he presents a message focused not on religious performance or abstract theology, but on experiencing the living presence of God personally and consistently.

The book appeals to readers seeking spiritual renewal, deeper intimacy with God, and a stronger understanding of biblical identity and purpose. Pastors, church leaders, Bible study groups, and believers longing for greater spiritual depth will find encouragement and practical insight throughout its pages. Its Scripture-rich approach creates both a reflective and transformational reading experience.

Dave Cutar brings wisdom, pastoral compassion, and spiritual clarity to this impactful work. Through thoughtful biblical teaching and heartfelt encouragement, Before His Face: Rediscovering the Presence We Were Made For reminds readers that the deepest need of the human soul is not more information, but a restored life lived daily in the presence of God.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0eufESiO

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.