My Mom Is My Biggest Hater Confronts the Hidden Pain of Toxic Mother-Daughter Relationships

My MOM is my BIggest HATER: Breaking Free from Toxic Mother-Daughter Relationships (My Mom is my BIGGEST HATER Collection) by Dr. La'Tesha Sampson

Dr. La'Tesha combines clinical expertise and insight to help women heal from emotional wounds, reclaim identity, and break destructive relational cycles.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her powerful and deeply personal new book, My MOM Is My BIGGEST HATER: Breaking Free from Toxic Mother-Daughter Relationships, author and licensed therapist Dr. La'Tesha shines a compassionate yet unflinching light on one of the most painful and often overlooked emotional wounds many women carry: the mother wound. Blending professional expertise with personal reflection, the book offers readers both validation and practical guidance for healing from emotionally harmful mother-daughter dynamics.

Through twenty-two emotionally resonant chapters, Dr. La'Tesha explores how criticism, jealousy, emotional unavailability, competition, and manipulation within mother-daughter relationships can deeply affect self-worth, identity, emotional health, and future relationships. The book speaks directly to women who have spent years questioning their value, shrinking themselves emotionally, or seeking love and approval that never felt fully secure.

At the center of the book is Dr. La'Tesha’s proprietary Daughter Survival Loop™, a six-stage framework designed to help readers identify and understand the recurring emotional patterns that often keep daughters trapped in cycles of pain and self-doubt. The stages include Perception, Invalidation, Self-Doubt, Overcompensation, Re-engagement, and Reinforcement.

My MOM Is My BIGGEST HATER also introduces readers to additional healing tools, including the Love Distortion Cycle and the Jada Practice, both created to help women rebuild self-compassion, establish healthier boundaries, and restore emotional tenderness toward themselves. The book includes a comprehensive healing resource guide featuring assessments, journaling prompts, inner child reflection tools, boundary scripts, forgiveness exercises, and affirmations designed to support emotional recovery and personal growth.

Inspired by both lived experience and years of clinical practice, Dr. La'Tesha wrote the book to create a safe and validating space for women navigating the long-lasting effects of toxic maternal relationships. Her message emphasizes that healing is not about excusing harmful behavior but about reclaiming identity, restoring emotional freedom, and learning to stop internalizing damaging voices as truth.

The book resonates strongly with readers seeking emotional healing, personal growth, trauma recovery, and healthier relational patterns. Women struggling with self-esteem, unresolved family wounds, or emotionally unhealthy dynamics will find the book especially insightful and empowering.

Dr. La'Tesha is a Ph.D., DSW, LCSW, therapist, author, and advocate dedicated to helping individuals heal from trauma, rebuild emotional wellness, and reclaim their personal power through evidence-based and spiritually grounded approaches to healing.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0bQDwZMr

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