Spotlight on Startups shows Orange County founders how to get cited by ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI — using the AEO Authority Engine and structured media spotlights. 5 data points showing why Answer Engine Optimization can't wait: 2B+ daily ChatGPT queries, 58% zero-click searches, 4.4x AI visitor conversion, and only 20% of businesses have started AEO. Spotlight on Startups turns a free 15-minute founder interview into a journalist-authored Business Spotlight article — a structured, indexed AEO authority signal that gets founders cited by ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI.

The free guide covers the AI citation framework, step-by-step AEO strategy, and a done-for-you media service that builds founder authority for AI search.

If search engines and AI systems can't clearly understand, trust, and reference your brand, you don't exist where decisions are made. AEO is how founders fix that — before their competitors do.” — Gregg Kell, Editor, Spotlight on Startups

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spotlight on Startups, an Orange County-based media platform dedicated to founder visibility, has published a comprehensive national guide on Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) — the emerging discipline of structuring brand expertise so AI platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Mode, and Gemini cite your business when generating answers for buyers.The guide, titled "Answer Engine Optimization in Orange County: The Founder's Complete Guide to Getting Cited by AI," is now live at spotlightonstartups.com and freely accessible to founders, brand leaders, and marketing professionals across the United States.The Problem the Guide AddressesThe way buyers find and evaluate vendors has fundamentally shifted. ChatGPT now handles over 2 billion queries daily. Google AI Overviews appear in nearly 55% of all searches. More than 58% of U.S. Google searches now end without a single click to any external website. Buyers are increasingly asking AI — not searching Google — to research, shortlist, and vet the companies they do business with.For the vast majority of founders, this creates an invisible problem: years of genuine expertise, published content, and earned credibility that AI systems are not structured to find, trust, or cite."If search engines and AI systems can't clearly understand, trust, and reference your brand, you don't exist where decisions are made," said Gregg Kell, founder of Spotlight on Startups. "Most founders have done the hard work — built real expertise, served real clients, earned real credibility. AEO is simply the practice of making that expertise legible to the systems their buyers are now using."What the Guide CoversThe 4,400-word guide is structured as a complete AEO reference for founders at any stage, covering:* What Answer Engine Optimization is and how it differs from traditional SEO* How AI answer engines work, including a plain-English breakdown of the Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) pipeline that determines which sources get cited* A six-step AEO framework covering answer-first content structure, schema markup implementation, entity recognition, topical authority building, and citation-ready formatting* Why AI visitors convert at 4.4 times the rate of standard organic visitors — and how to attract them* How a professionally written, journalist-authored Business Spotlight article functions as a structured, third-party AEO authority signal* Common AEO mistakes founders make — and how to avoid them* A complete FAQ section optimized for AI extractionThe guide also addresses a gap that most AEO resources overlook: the operational reality that most founders cannot execute a content authority strategy while simultaneously running a business. Spotlight on Startups' Founder Spotlight Interview service — which begins with a free 15-minute session — converts a founder's spoken expertise into a published, AI-optimized Business Spotlight article without requiring the founder to write a single word.The AEO Authority EngineAlongside the guide, Spotlight on Startups offers the AEO Authority Engine — a done-for-you, four-pillar answer engine optimization service for founders and growth-stage brands serious about long-term AI visibility.The four pillars are:1. Authority Infrastructure — Technical SEO and AEO foundation including schema markup, semantic HTML, entity alignment, and Knowledge Graph optimization2. Topical Authority Build-Out — Four AEO-optimized expert articles per month, topical mapping, and keyword and entity research3. Local Trust and Visibility Engine — Google Business Profile optimization, local citation management, and eight authority posts per month4. Authority Amplification — Press release distribution, indexed property reinforcement, and accelerated entity recognition"We built the AEO Authority Engine because most AEO guides tell you what to do but don't account for who actually does it," Gregg Kell said. "Founders need a system that builds authority continuously — not a checklist that requires a full-time content team to execute."Adoption Gap Represents Early-Mover OpportunityResearch cited in the guide shows that approximately 70% of organizations believe AEO will significantly impact their digital strategy within one to three years — but only 20% have begun implementing it. For founders willing to move now, the structural advantage of early AI citation authority is significant and durable.AI referral traffic currently converts at 4.4 times the rate of standard organic traffic and is growing at approximately 1% of total web traffic per month across all domains — compounding to a doubling roughly every quarter.Access the Guide and Free Founder InterviewThe complete AEO guide is available free at:Founders interested in a free Founder Spotlight Interview — the starting point for building a structured AI citation presence — can book directly at:Founders and brand leaders ready for a complete AEO system can book an AEO Authority Assessment at:About Spotlight on StartupsSpotlight on Startups is an Orange County, California-based media platform that documents and amplifies founder expertise through journalist-authored Business Spotlight articles, founder interviews, and structured AEO content services. The platform serves founders and growth-stage brands across the United States who want to be cited, trusted, and referenced by the AI tools their buyers use every day.Media Contact:Gregg KellFounder & EditorSpotlight on Startups

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