As 71% of Americans Push to Eat More Protein, Brand NōA Brings the Trend to Category That Has Long Resisted It: Dessert

High protein ice cream variety pack from NōA High protein ice cream mixes made at home

With high-protein diets the most-followed U.S. eating pattern for the third straight year, NōA launches ice cream mixes built for home ice cream makers.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Americans' appetite for protein is at an all-time high. According to the 2025 IFIC Food & Health Survey from the International Food Information Council, 71% of Americans report trying to consume protein, up from 67% in 2023 and 59% in 2022. For the third consecutive year, a high-protein diet ranks as the most-followed eating pattern in the country; "good source of protein" tops the list of criteria Americans use to define a healthy food.That demand has reshaped breakfast, snacks, and beverages. Dessert has been slower to follow. Existing high-protein frozen options often rely on sugar alcohols, gums, and fillers that compromise texture and flavor, leaving a gap between what shoppers say they want and what the freezer aisle actually delivers.NōA, a new direct-to-consumer dessert brand launching today, was built to close that gap. The company is releasing a line of high-protein ice cream mixes formulated for the Ninja Creami and traditional home ice cream makers, with 30 grams of protein per pouch, no added sugar, and no sugar alcohols, available in five flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate Fudge, Strawberries & Cream, Caramel Latte, and Snickerdoodle.Closing the Knowledge GapThe IFIC research also revealed a notable disconnect: while protein interest is climbing, 79% of Americans report being either unaware or unsure of how much protein they should consume daily, and among those who believe they know their target, more than half estimate 50 grams or less, below what most adults actually need based on current Recommended Dietary Allowance guidelines.NōA is publishing a consumer education resource alongside its product launch to address that gap. The brand's guide to protein powder breaks down how protein is digested, how daily intake targets are calculated, how different protein powder sources compare, and how protein-rich foods fit into routine eating occasions, including dessert."There's clearly a shift happening in how people think about protein, but dessert has been left out of that conversation," said a NōA spokesperson. "Most adults aren't hitting their daily target through three meals alone. A high-protein dessert isn't a gimmick. It's a practical eating occasion that hasn't been served well."How the Product Is BuiltEach NōA high-protein ice cream mix is formulated around high-quality whey protein and MCT oil, the latter included specifically to support the silky, scoopable texture that distinguishes the line from competitors that rely on gums and fillers. When prepared with Fairlife Whole Milk, a single pint of NōA delivers approximately 57 grams of protein and a protein-to-calorie efficiency of roughly 11.5 grams of protein per 100 calories.Every product is:High in protein (30g per pouch)Made with no added sugarFree from sugar alcohols, artificial flavors, and unnecessary fillersMCT oil-infused for textureThird-party testedMade in the USAPreparation takes three to five minutes of active time: customers add two cups of milk to their ice cream container, stir in the NōA mix, freeze for 24 hours, and spin. The mixes are optimized for the Ninja Creami but compatible with most home ice cream makers and freezing methods.About NōANōA is a high-protein dessert brand based in the United States, founded on the principle that dessert should fit into a daily routine rather than sit outside of it. The company produces high-protein ice cream mixes designed for the Ninja Creami and home ice cream makers, made with clean, transparent ingredients and third-party tested for quality.

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