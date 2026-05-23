Story To Stage Empowers Women To Transform Pain Into Purpose, Presence, And Personal Power

Author Ginine Mizerski Image #1 Author Ginine Mizerski Image #2 Author Ginine Mizerski Image #3

Ginine Emily Smith combines raw memoir and transformational coaching to help women reclaim their voice, heal deeply, and lead with authenticity.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her bold and deeply personal new book, Story to Stage: The Badass Guide to Rising from Pain to Power, author Ginine Emily Smith delivers an unfiltered exploration of trauma, resilience, healing, and personal transformation. Blending memoir with practical empowerment strategies, the book challenges women to stop hiding behind survival mode and begin stepping fully into their voice, presence, and purpose.

Smith’s story begins with extraordinary hardship and survival. After enduring a childhood shaped by addiction and depression, losing her father as a teenager, and unknowingly befriending serial killer George Russell in her early twenties, her life took another dramatic turn when a sudden medical crisis left her clinically dead in an ambulance. In the stillness between life and death, Smith experienced a profound moment of peace that forced her to reevaluate everything she believed about success, identity, and purpose.

What followed became the foundation for Story to Stage, a guide designed for women who appear successful externally while quietly struggling internally. Through vulnerable storytelling and practical insight, Smith addresses the emotional exhaustion many women carry while numbing pain through work, perfectionism, busyness, people-pleasing, or the pressure of constantly being “the strong one.”

At the center of the book is Smith’s RISE and ROAR framework, a transformational process that helps readers reclaim hidden parts of themselves, integrate pain into purpose, regulate emotional and nervous system responses, and develop authentic confidence both personally and professionally. The framework also teaches readers how to share their stories with power and intention rather than from unresolved emotional wounds.

Inspired by her own healing journey and years of coaching women internationally, Smith wrote the book to help readers break free from approval-seeking patterns and fully own their voice, message, and impact. Her message emphasizes that true empowerment begins when individuals stop hiding their experiences and instead transform them into sources of strength, leadership, and connection.

Story to Stage resonates with women navigating emotional healing, reinvention, burnout, identity struggles, leadership development, and personal growth. It also speaks to entrepreneurs, speakers, coaches, and professionals seeking to build confidence and communicate with authenticity and emotional clarity.

Ginine Emily Smith brings vulnerability, boldness, and transformational insight to her writing, creating a book that is both emotionally gripping and deeply empowering. Through Story to Stage, she encourages women to stop shrinking, reclaim their story, and rise from survival into a life marked by courage, healing, and unapologetic personal power.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0hRbtkdR

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