Arizona National Guard Soldiers strengthen lethality, combat readiness skills during MAC VII regional marksmanship competition

RATON, N.M. — Army National Guard soldiers, including members of the Arizona Small Arms Training Branch Marksmanship Team, gathered at the NRA Whittington Center in Raton, New Mexico, May 18-22, to compete in the 2026 Marksmanship Advisory Council Region Seven Competition, commonly known as MAC VII.

The regional competition brought together soldiers from Arizona, New Mexico, California, Utah, Colorado and Guam to strengthen combat marksmanship, increase interoperability, and reinforce warfighting capabilities critical to large-scale combat operations (LSCO).

The MAC VII competition featured a mix of individual and team-based events designed to test accuracy, communication and adaptability under stress. Events included the “Hoplite Maneuver,” a movement-based course that tested decision-making and shooting under pressure, alongside team stages such as “Know Your Limits,” where competitors relied on coordinated precision fire between teammates. Additional events included night vision and multi-weapons systems stages that replicated real-world combat scenarios.

Among the Arizona competitors was Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Main, a Black Hawk maintainer assigned to the 2-285th Aviation Regiment, prior Arizona National Guard Governor’s Dozen competitor and member of the Arizona Small Arms Training Branch Shooting Team. Main said competitions such as the MAC VII help soldiers improve proficiency with their assigned weapons systems, allowing them to bring those skills back to their home units to increase adaptability and lethality.

The Arizona Small Arms Training Branch Shooting Team represented the state throughout the competition, highlighting Arizona’s continued investment in advanced marksmanship training and fostering collaboration between Soldiers across units and military occupational specialties.

The annual MAC VII competition served as both a test of individual skill and a collaborative interstate training opportunity, reinforcing the Arizona National Guard’s commitment to combat readiness and developing lethal formations capable of operating effectively in complex large-scale combat environments.