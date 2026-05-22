Honoring service, supporting families: VRCN partners unite for Memorial Day

As Memorial Day approaches, organizations across the country are coming together with a shared goal: honoring Veterans and supporting the families they leave behind.

That was the focus of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) May VetResources Community Network (VRCN) Monthly Connect, where nearly 300 partner organizations—reaching millions of Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors—were invited to connect, share tools and resources, align efforts and prepare for meaningful remembrance.

Honoring through remembrance

The session featured Les’ Melnyk, director of the National Cemetery Administration’s Office of Engagement and Memorial Innovations, who highlighted the role of VA national cemeteries as places of remembrance, reflection and connection.

VA’s National Cemetery Administration (NCA) manages 157 national cemeteries across 44 states and Puerto Rico, along with dozens of soldiers’ lots and monument sites. These spaces serve as places of reflection for families and communities nationwide.

Memorial Day is NCA’s busiest and most meaningful time of year. Every cemetery will place a wreath on every gravesite, and staffed locations will host ceremonies open to the public. Visitors often take part by placing flags at gravesites, and a national moment of remembrance is observed at 3 p.m. local time. Event details are available at https://www.cem.va.gov/volunteer/.

NCA’s commitment to Veterans and their families stands out. In 2025, it received the highest customer satisfaction rating from the American Customer Satisfaction Index of any organization—public or private—for the eighth year in a row.

As Melnyk shared, “The unofficial motto of our organization is you only have one chance to get it right. We take our mission very seriously.”

A community effort

Honoring Veterans is a shared mission and NCA partners with several organizations during “Memorial May” to expand opportunities for remembrance and service.

Programs like Carry The Load, the Travis Manion Foundation’s Honor Project and Victory for Veterans mobilize thousands of volunteers each year.

“There are meaningful ways for everyone to get involved,” Melnyk continued, noting opportunities ranging from placing flags and flowers to helping maintain cemetery grounds. “We love seeing folks in our cemeteries.”

Supporting those left behind

The session also featured Bonnie Carroll, founder and president of the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), a VRCN partner dedicated to supporting families of fallen service members.

Since 1994, TAPS has provided 24/7 support through a national peer network, grief resources and survivor programs—all at no cost. In the past year alone, nearly 9,600 new surviving family members turned to TAPS for support.

Carroll described TAPS as more than an organization—it’s a community. “This is a family. It’s a family of honor and remembrance. It’s a family that comes together to help each other heal because we have that lived experience.”

At its core, the mission is simple but powerful: honor those who served by caring for the people they loved.

“Memorial Day is an opportunity for a grateful nation to acknowledge the men and women who served and died,” Carroll said. “Say their names, share their stories and support those they left behind.”

How you can get involved

There are many ways to honor Veterans this Memorial Day:

Memorial Day is more than a day of remembrance; it’s a chance to honor service, support families and stay connected to the mission. Through partnerships like VRCN, that mission continues every day.